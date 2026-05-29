David May, Grammy-Winning Producer and Warner Music Executive, Dies at 68

David May, a two-time Grammy Award-winning producer and long-time executive with Warner Music Group, has passed away at the age of 68. May died of natural causes, reps say. He was a highly respected figure in the music industry, known for his creative vision, technical expertise, and knack for archival preservation.

David May , a two-time Grammy Award -winning producer and long-time executive with Warner Music Group , passed away April 13 in Nashville, TN, at the age of 68.

May died of natural causes, reps say. He was blessed with creative vision, deep technical expertise and a knack for archival preservation, and he used those gifts to pursue new audio formats and for mastering. During his lifetime, May worked closely with many notable artists, including Metallica, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Josh Groban, R.E.

M., Cream, Green Day, Stevie Nicks, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Michael Bublé, and George Harrison, for projects that ranged from studio sessions to live arena performances. May began his career as a recording engineer in the 1970s at Pasha Studios. He had a brief stint in the mailroom at Warner Records before being given the opportunity to consult on a Madonna project. May didn't drop the ball.

With experience and a passion for music and production, he'd go on to focus on live concerts and MTV promo videos from 1987 to 2010, serving in a full-time capacity in the Warner Records/Rhino Entertainment A&R and video department. In 2010, he left the label to form Delixandra Music, an independent productions and consulting firm that has worked with Universal Music Group, Warner Records, Rhino, Iconic Artists Group, and others.

As a recording artist and songwriter, May released several original albums and successfully landed syncs on a slew of TV shows, including The Simpsons, where his music was featured in several episodes. May is survived by his wife Michelle (Dupuis); daughter Alex (Julius Francis), and daughter Devin (Tim Casey)





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