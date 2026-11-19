West Virginia residents say the Valley Link Transmission Project could seize property through eminent domain to send electricity to data centers.

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, opponents claim. But those gathered argued that the end does not justify the means, particularly the seizure of private property through eminent domain. When I asked Dan McGinn, a native West Virginian, why he was there, he told Fox News Digital that he and other Jefferson County residents received"a flyer in the mail, just a flyer in the mail, telling you they’re going to take your property.

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"When pressed for details on this unfortunate postal delivery, McGinn said it was"just a cheap flyer, nothing personal, no details, just a line on a map saying they are going to take your property. " Melissa Hope was also among those organizing the protest at the open house, complete with the"BBQ and Cupcakes" promised on the flyers that were ubiquitous in the county.

The sixth-generation farm owner told Fox News Digital,"I’m near the lines but not directly in the path of the lines. Since we’ve learned of this, I’ve spent pretty much the past four or five months now, just trying to share the word.

""We are going to bear the cost of these lines, but no benefit," she said, adding,"especially in Jefferson County, our history and our beauty are part of our economy. " Outside the civic center stood a crane draped in a banner, illustrating the 180-foot height the transmission lines would reach, dwarfing every building in Ranson and nearby Charles Town.

Both cities have seen enormous growth in housing stock in recent years, only adding to concerns about strains on resources and infrastructure. I caught up with Valley Link spokesperson Lauren Siburkis amid the clamor, and she told Fox News Digital that before Wednesday, more than 7,000 people had offered input and their feedback had been taken into account.

She said the open house was"a second look for residents in the community to take a look at where the proposed routes could go … so that when we go back to the drawing board to put together a final route, we make sure that all of the community input is factored in …" As sincere as Siburkis was, the assembled property owners remained skeptical but were also realistic about the need for power and data centers. Data centers depend on transmission lines and substations capable of delivering enormous amounts of power reliably, often requiring costly grid upgrades.

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Danny Lutz, the conservation district supervisor of Jefferson County, went so far as to express doubts about whether the power was really needed, arguing it is"a long-term solution to a short-term problem.

"His words do bring to mind the giant, ugly-as-sin windmills — many nonfunctional — that scar the Appalachian highways of Maryland and Pennsylvania. Nobody wants an ugly power line to nowhere, after all. Military experts often talk about the difference between the map and the ground.

For example, on D-Day, the map showed a clear path for tanks to Germany, but on the ground there were obstacles the map couldn’t show. The data center debate raging in our society is very similar.

From 30,000 feet, it is utterly obvious that we need more data centers to power our phones and keep us ahead ofValley Link will almost certainly get its power line in some form eventually, but the company was wise to hold the open house, one of several across the affected counties. What the people want, more than anything else in this age of lightning-fast technological change, is just some say over it, and the right to fight for their own property.

There are many issues in American political life that are black and white. Data centers and power lines are not among them. Instead, all sides present legitimate competing interests. On Wednesday night at the Ranson Civic Center, the warring parties were at least in dialogue.