DAVID MARCUS: How abolish-ICE Democrats are plotting to abandon trafficked kids

DHS says 146,000 missing migrant children found since Trump took office, while Democrats call to abolish ICE, the agency helping locate trafficked kids.

BROADCAST BIAS: Platner’s nomination exposes media double standards … again‘60 Minutes’ devoted lots of time to aiding Democrats over the yearsLA politicians want to mandate prosperity.

The $30 minimum wage proves they can’tCuba’s dictatorship has long been a threat to America. Now, it’s finally teeteringFive American weapons that could bring Iran’s oil fortress to its kneesIt must be June because hysterical leftists are whining that they want to pack the Supreme CourtIran is not a normal nation you can make deals with; it’s a national security threatTrump praised for having 'lots of energy' ahead of 80th birthdayTed Nugent: Hunting, fishing and trapping keep the environment balancedSeal the deal?

: US and Iran say peace agreement is nearHunter Biden teases 2028 ticket with Gavin NewsomDeputy White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson joins 'Saturday in America' to discuss the U.S. strike against Tren de Aragua, the DOJ's investigation into missing migrant children and more.took office 146,000 migrant children who went missing during the Biden administration have been found. But instead of celebrating, Democrats want to cut funding to programs rescuing these kids.

, the very Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agency that has played a vital role in locating missing migrant kids, many of whom have been trafficked and abused, and by the way, there are at least another 150,000 still missing. Health and Human Services data shows a backlog of more than 65,000 reports of migrant child trafficking that have not been investigated. To get a sense of scale here, 150,000 is roughly the population of Charleston, S.C.

This is a full-blown crisis, unless one is a Democrat who cares more about protecting foreign gang bangers than they do saving trafficked children. For an example of just how little these Democrats care about the thousands upon thousands of missing and abused children, let’s look at whatenforce our nation’s democratically enacted immigration laws, which includes those involving abused children. His answer was an amazing:"You and I both know immigration law is not criminal law. It's civil law.

It's like getting a parking ticket," El-Sayed said with a straight face. Just so we are clear on this, to Democrats like El-Sayed, trafficking kids is akin to a parking ticket and the federal government should apparently just It is, at first blush, difficult to understand why one of our major political parties would adopt an abolish-ICE policy as its central plank when doing so is obviously bound to severely harm children.

But at least two things explain this brazen inhumanity. Abdul El- Sayed attends the Detroit Association of Black Organizations Christmas Party 2025 at the Bridge Center on December 16, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan.

First, for Democrats to even admit that tens of thousands of kids are missing would expose the dark underbelly of Biden’s open borders disaster. It would not be a good look for the party that cried over false claims of kids in cages to turn a blind eye to kids in brothels.

The second reason is that to discuss these abused children and the cartels that often hold them in all but a state of slavery, is anathema to the Democrats’ argument that mass migration is an unalloyed good and that to oppose it can only be racist.who pays taxes and has committed no crimes, who just wants an honest life in America. But they are strangely silent when those same lax immigration policies lead to multiple NFL stadiums’ worth of missing kids.

TRUMP URGES DHS, ICE TO PUBLICIZE ARRESTS, SAYS CRACKDOWN IS 'SAVING MANY INNOCENT LIVES'made that clear this week, saying,"I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you have kids, don’t have kids, I don’t care if you’re a liberal, you’re an Independent, you’re a Democrat, you’re a Republican, if you can’t stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?

" Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security during a hearing on the Fiscal 2027 budget request for the Department of Homeland Security, in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. In a sane world, the salient veracity of Mullin’s statement would be obvious to all, but in the socialist lala land of’s Mayor Zohran ‘Commie’ Mamdani and Maine Senate candidate Graham ‘Nazi Tat’ Platner, these kids are but an annoying afterthought, a speedbump on the path to the revolution.

Thus far, the Trump administration and the president himself have been subdued about doing any victory laps over locating the missing children. But maybe that should change. Maybe, while protecting the dignity and anonymity of the victims, we should be hearing more of their harrowing stories.need to start calling the ‘Abolish Ice' plank of the Democratic Party’s emerging platform exactly what it is: immigration anarchy.

It must be made completely clear to the American people that Democrats' vision requires all of us to look the other way and let children be abused.





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