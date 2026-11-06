David Lynch Thriller Hyena Sets 2027 Release With New Cast

David Lynch produced thriller Hyena sets Q1 2027 release. Kiernan Shipka and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai join Brenton Thwaites in Rouzbeh Heydari's haunting horror feature.

David Lynch produced thriller Hyena sets a Q1 2027 release. The film stars Brenton Thwaites and Hannah John-Kamen as a couple shaken by a wife's disappearance. Kiernan Shipka and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai replace previously announced leads. This shift occurred before the film entered its final post-production phase.

Hyena Cast Updates And Production Timeline

Kiernan Shipka and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai have joined the cast of Hyena. They replace actors previously attached to the project. The film has been in post-production through the summer and fall. Director Rouzbeh Heydari shot the movie under the radar in Toronto earlier this year. The production utilized the resources of Launch North, an Ontario production arm.

Also read David Lynch-EP’d ‘Hyena’ Sets Q1 2027 Start, Unveils New Costars

Plot Details And Character Dynamics

Brenton Thwaites stars as Thomas, a meticulous carpenter. His wife Katherine, played by Hannah John-Kamen, works as a nurse. She vanishes from a hospital parking lot after a night shift. Thomas spirals into obsession haunted by nightmares. He feels she is not entirely gone despite the physical absence. The story explores the dark manifestation of unresolved trauma.

Thematic Depth And Creative Vision

Chris K. Daniels produced the film alongside Michael G. Nathanson. Daniels stated that horror films speaking to him are character stories first. The project examines unprocessed grief within a family structure. Director Rouzbeh Heydari grounded the story in emotional truth. Surreal horror emerges from what characters refuse to confront. The narrative focuses on marriage, love, and self-protection.

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Market Strategy And Sales Representation

International buyers from 12 territories launch a film distribution network. This network is called Lokia on the eve of AFM. Sasha Manning heads up the sales effort for Hyena at the market. The Launch Company is a Los Angeles-based production venture studio. It provides development resources and capital for independent features.

Representation And Future Announcements

Will Smith joins the cast of Hyena alongside Anja Savcic. Anja Savcic stars in a fourth feature to be announced. Writers Jess Mastro and Nick Ruggia crafted the screenplay. Thwaites is repped by UTA and Luber Roklin Entertainment. John-Kamen is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency. The film aims to explore consequences of unchecked trauma across generations.