David Lynch Project Hyena Secures Production Start Date for 2027

David Lynch-backed thriller Hyena begins shooting in Spokane in Q1 2027, starring Sally Shipka. WME Independent handles sales at the American Film Market.

David Lynch has officially anchored the production timeline for the psychological thriller Hyena, marking a significant milestone in the film's development. The project, which previously circulated with different casting choices, now has a confirmed start date for principal photography. This development signals that the long-gestating project is moving from pre-production to active filming.

Production Schedule and Location Details

Principal photography for Hyena is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The production base will be established in Spokane, Washington. This specific location choice provides a distinct atmospheric backdrop for the psychological narrative that the filmmakers intend to construct. The timing allows for adequate post-production preparation before the scheduled release window.

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WME Independent Handles Global Sales Strategy

WME Independent has joined the project to handle sales responsibilities for Hyena. The agency is preparing to introduce the film to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. This strategic partnership ensures that the thriller reaches the global distribution circuit with a robust promotional framework. The involvement of a major sales entity underscores the industry confidence in the project's commercial potential.

Narrative Focus and Character Dynamics

The story centers on Sally Shipka's character, Genevieve, who introduces her mysterious new boyfriend, Alexei, to her seemingly perfect family. Alexei is portrayed by Woon-A-Ta-i, whose character becomes deeply involved in the family's daily life. His presence gradually unravels the facade of their domestic harmony, exposing hidden secrets, dark desires, and profound hypocrisies within the household.

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Genevieve's Sacrifice and Family Secrets

As the narrative progresses, the efforts to welcome Alexei disintegrate completely. Genevieve emerges as the sole family member capable of recognizing his true, dangerous nature. To protect what remains of her fractured family unit, she ultimately makes an extreme and decisive sacrifice. This pivotal moment drives the psychological tension that defines the thriller's climax.

Scott Coffey Directs With Lynch's Mentorship

Scott Coffey will direct Hyena from a screenplay he co-wrote with acclaimed novelist Blair Mastbaum. Coffey previously appeared as Wilkins in David Lynch's iconic film Mulholland Drive. This prior collaboration fostered a close professional relationship, leading Lynch to mentor Coffey and help develop the thriller in its early stages. David Lynch served as an executive producer on the film, lending his distinctive creative authority to the project.

Production Leadership and Casting Updates

Oscar-nominated producer David Lancaster will produce the film alongside Jeff Elliott of Canary Black. The casting includes notable talents such as Sally Shipka, known for Mad Men and Industry. Woon-A-Ta-i brings recognition from Reservation Dogs and Warfare. Additional cast members include Ramírez, known for Borderlands, and Rosemarie DeWitt, who appeared in La La Land and Smile 2.