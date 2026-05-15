David Letterman Unleashes Rooftop Rampage Against CBS After Cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s Show

David Letterman returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater and joined Stephen Colbert in a controversial stunt, targeting CBS over its decision to cancel Colbert’s late-night show. The two then hurled furniture and other items off the roof of the Manhattan theater, mocking CBS and its new ownership.

David Letterman marched back into the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday night and unloaded on CBS over its decision to cancel Stephen Colbert ’s late-night show — just moments after Colbert himself mocked the.

The former ‘Late Show’ host joined Colbert for a blistering segment that ridiculed CBS and its new ownership before the pair capped the appearance by tossing couches, office chairs, watermelons, and a wedding cake off the roof of the landmark Manhattan theater. The stunt came the same day Colbert took another public swipe at CBS News during his monologue, joking about correspondent Tony Dokoupil being forced to cover President Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping from neighboring Taiwan





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Stephen Colbert The Late Show CBS David Letterman Rooftop Rampage Targeting CBS Critics Late-Night Television Financial Viability Left-Wing Platform

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