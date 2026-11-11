David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank Hits 42% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Marking Lowest Rating of Director's Career

Director David Leitch achieves his lowest Rotten Tomatoes score to date with the new heist thriller How to Rob a Bank, which critics find stylish but substantively thin.

David Leitch's latest film, How to Rob a Bank, has premiered with a forty-two percent score on the aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. This current standing represents the lowest career rating Leitch has achieved among his previous blockbuster action entries. The score reflects a notable divergence from his usual critical standing in Hollywood.

The thriller is scheduled for a theatrical release on November thirteen. The current Tomatometer percentage is based on thirty-three published reviews from critics at the time of the initial reporting. The final percentage may shift as additional reviews are submitted before the wide release window. Audience scores are expected to stabilize once the general public begins attending screenings.

Also read ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Review: David Leitch’s Anarchic Heist Tutorial

The narrative of How to Rob a Bank centers on a specialized crew of bank robbers who utilize social media platforms to broadcast their criminal activities in real time. These livestreamed events quickly transform into viral sensations, drawing the intense attention of law enforcement and technological experts. The plot follows the group as they navigate increasing pressure from a seasoned FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer.

The screenplay was written by Mark Bianculli, who crafted a story that blends traditional heist mechanics with modern digital culture. The production aims to capture the chaotic energy of internet-fueled rebellion while delivering the kinetic action sequences that have become a hallmark of Leitch's directorial style. The robbers attempt one final high-stakes score as the net closes in on them.

Advertisement

Initial critical consensus regarding the film is divided, with the aggregate sentiment leaning toward a negative reception. Critics generally acknowledge the energetic action and flashy visuals but argue that the movie mistakes noise for actual substance. Many reviewers feel that the film struggles to make its heists feel genuinely compelling, often prioritizing style over narrative depth.

This view is explicitly articulated in a review by George Bate for ScreenRant, who rated the film six out of ten stars. Bate noted that Leitch brings his signature kinetic style to a timely heist thriller that has plenty of energy and style. However, Bate also highlighted that the film lacks compelling characters to support the action sequences.

Other critics point out that the political commentary on wealth inequality comes across as shallow. The excessive silliness in the film undermines the stakes for many viewers in the audience. Despite these criticisms, some observers praise the lively performances and the infectious punk-rock attitude of the cast.

The willingness to tackle anti-capitalist themes is seen as a positive element, even if the execution is described as undercooked by several reviewers. An undercooked script, thin character development, and an inconsistent tone keep the film from reaching its full potential. The verdict is that it is a breezy but forgettable ride.

The film features a substantial ensemble cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, and Emmy winner Anna Sawai. Joining them are actors such as Rhenzy Feliz, Pete Davidson, John C. Reilly, Christian Slater, Tati Gabrielle, Paul Sparks, and Emmy nominee Young Mazino. Alessandra Frugoli also appears in the supporting cast, contributing to the large ensemble dynamic.

Advertisement

From a production standpoint, the movie is backed by producers Brian Grazer, Kelly McCormick, Jeb Brody, David Leitch, and Allan Mandelbaum. The runtime of the film is one hundred and twenty-two minutes, which allows for extended action sequences. This length also exposes the structural weaknesses in the pacing identified by critics.

David Leitch's current rating stands in sharp contrast to his previous track record in Hollywood. The former stuntman made his uncredited directorial debut on John Wick in twenty fourteen alongside Chad Stahelski. Since then, he has established himself as one of the industry's go-to action directors.

His previous works include Atomic Blonde in twenty seventeen, Marvel's Deadpool two in twenty eighteen, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw in twenty nineteen. He also directed Bullet Train in twenty twenty two and The Fall Guy in twenty twenty four. Many of these films received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The divergence in reception for How to Rob a Bank suggests a potential shift in how critics view Leitch's more recent output. While his earlier films were praised for their choreography and visual flair, this latest entry has been described by some as a fun but forgettable ride. The current score reflects a growing skepticism regarding his ability to maintain narrative substance.

As more reviews are published, the industry will watch closely to see if this score solidifies as his new career baseline. It will also be interesting to see if it fluctuates with broader audience reception in the coming weeks. The final word on the film remains unwritten until the box office numbers are released.