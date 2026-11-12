David Leitch on How to Rob a Bank Cast and 35mm Filming

Director David Leitch discusses the cast of How to Rob a Bank, including Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz, and explains his choice to shoot on 35mm film for grounding the heist thriller.

Director David Leitch is set to release his new crime thriller How to Rob a Bank, bringing his signature action style to a star-studded ensemble cast. The film features Nicholas Hoult as The Wolf, an anonymous YouTuber leading a viral bank robbery crew, while Zoë Kravitz plays a hacker under house arrest recruited by an FBI agent portrayed by John C. Reilly.

Leitch Chooses 35mm Film for Grounded Drama

David Leitch utilized 35mm film to create a grounded aesthetic for the dramatic elements of How to Rob a Bank, contrasting them with digital formats for the tech-heavy sequences. Leitch explained that shooting on film brings a specific energy to the set, keeping the cast and crew more focused and keyed in on their performances. He noted that the tactile nature of 35mm helps capture reality, offering a compositional look that digital cameras often lack. This choice allows the real-world stakes of the characters' struggles to feel more tangible and immediate to the audience.

Also read ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Review: David Leitch’s Anarchic Heist Tutorial

Cast and Crew Dynamics on Set

The production of How to Rob a Bank involved a diverse cast including Peter David, Anna Sawai, and Rhenzy Feliz, who portray the merry band of bank robbers broadcasting their heists. Leitch mentioned that he had not shot film in a long time, making his return to 35mm a particularly rewarding experience. He described the atmosphere on set as more intense, with everyone more attentive to the details of each take. This dedication to the craft was essential for balancing the high-octane action with the serious social commentary woven into the plot.

Social Commentary on Healthcare and Debt

David Leitch stated that addressing contemporary issues like healthcare debt and the cost of living was a primary reason he accepted the project. He observed that the audience is currently grappling with significant anger regarding the disparity between the haves and the have-nots in America. The film explores how the system fails individuals dealing with unaffordable homes and severe medical issues, making the characters' motivations deeply relatable. Leitch designed the narrative to highlight these systemic failures while maintaining the excitement of a traditional heist movie.

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FBI Agent's Internal Conflict and Identity

John C. Reilly plays an FBI agent who struggles with his own identity while chasing the robbers in How to Rob a Bank. He finds himself understanding the problems faced by the criminals, creating a complex cat-and-mouse dynamic. Leitch noted that the agent's internal conflict adds depth to the story, as he wants to protect people but questions the mechanisms of law enforcement. This perspective challenges the traditional villainy often assigned to heist film antagonists, adding a layer of moral ambiguity.

Leitch's Next Project and Directorial Vision

David Leitch teased his upcoming film Jason Statham Stole My Bike, describing it as being as fun as its title suggests. He declined to share further details but emphasized that the new project will deliver a blast of entertainment. Meanwhile, How to Rob a Bank aims to start conversations about the current social climate through its engaging narrative. Leitch hopes that audiences will leave the theater thinking about the real-world issues presented in the film, beyond just the action on screen.