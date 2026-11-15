David Leitch's New Heist Comedy 'How to Rob a Bank' Plummets to 35% Rotten Tomatoes Score Amid Box Office Struggles

David Leitch's newest heist comedy starring Nicholas Hoult receives his weakest reviews to date, signaling a potential box office underperformer for the filmmaker.

Director David Leitch is confronting a distinct career turning point as his latest heist comedy, titled How to Rob a Bank, has emerged as a major box office underperformer and secured the weakest critical reception of his entire filmmaking career. The film, which stars Nicholas Hoult in the lead role, has been met with considerably worse reviews compared to his previous major projects, raising serious questions about his current standing in the competitive action-comedy genre. Industry observers note that this poor reception marks a sharp departure from the high standards set by his earlier collaborations and solo hits, suggesting that the creative direction of this specific film missed the mark for both critics and general viewers.

Leitch first established himself in Hollywood as an uncredited co-director on the original John Wick movie, working alongside his former creative collaborator Chad Stahelski. When Leitch chose to chart his own independent path in the industry, Stahelski took over oversight of the John Wick franchise, allowing Leitch to pursue solo directing opportunities. This transition initially proved highly successful, with Leitch directing hit franchise films such as Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, solidifying his reputation as a reliable filmmaker capable of delivering high-octane entertainment with critical respect.

Also read A gadget to make your dumb house smarter

His 2022 action-thriller Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt in an eclectic ensemble cast that included Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, and Andrew Koji, offers a key benchmark for this comparison. Produced on a reported budget of $90 million, the film grossed around $240 million worldwide at the box office. Despite its commercial viability, it received a modest 53% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, indicating mixed critical reception that was nonetheless far more favorable than the current project's standing in the market.

Two years later, Leitch released The Fall Guy, an acclaimed action-comedy that served as an homage to his previous career as a stunt performer and coordinator. Starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, the film grossed around $180 million worldwide against a reported budget of $150 million. Although it reportedly resulted in a loss of $50 million for Universal Pictures, the film was critically praised with an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that critical acclaim did not necessarily translate to immediate profitability but still maintained a strong professional reputation for the director.

Advertisement

The reception for Leitch's latest film has been considerably worse than his previous two major releases, with How to Rob a Bank holding a dismal 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus on the aggregator site reads that the film is a frenetic entertainment with a lot on its mind but fights the law ultimately getting busted less for its provocative ideas and more for its inability to make them cohere into a satisfying message. This stark contrast in reviews highlights a significant dip in the quality assessment of his current work and signals a potential crisis in audience engagement with his recent creative output.

Jason Statham's involvement in other recent projects, such as Crime 101 and various streaming successes on Netflix, highlights the competitive landscape in which Leitch is currently operating. While Statham has seen steady success in the heist and action genres, Leitch's latest attempt to replicate that magic with Hoult has faltered significantly. The failure to connect with critics and audiences alike suggests that the current market may be saturated with similar action-comedy offerings, or that the specific execution of this heist narrative simply did not resonate with the modern cinema-going public.

This underperformance raises immediate questions about Leitch's future projects and his ability to command the same level of trust from major studios like Universal. The financial and critical double-whammy of a box office underperformer paired with negative reviews could impact his negotiating power for upcoming productions. Studios may become more cautious in greenlighting high-budget action comedies from a director whose recent track record shows declining returns and inconsistent quality across his diverse filmography.

The comparison with his early career as a stunt coordinator and co-director highlights the risks inherent in transitioning to full-time directing with diverse genres. While he successfully navigated the action-thriller space with Bullet Train and the meta-action comedy of The Fall Guy, this latest heist comedy has struggled to find its footing. The industry will now watch closely to see how Leitch adjusts his creative approach to regain his former status as a reliable hit-maker in Hollywood and whether he can recover from this significant professional setback.