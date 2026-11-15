David Leitch Discusses How to Rob a Bank and Creative Process

Director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick reveal insights on the new action-comedy How to Rob a Bank, social commentary, and stunt work with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz.

Director David Leitch returns to the big screen with a new high-octane action-comedy titled How to Rob a Bank, which is set to release exclusively in theaters this weekend. The filmmaker, known for directing thrilling projects such as Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and The Fall Guy, has crafted a narrative that tackles pressing national issues, including the wealth gap and the health care crisis. This 2026 film features a star-studded cast including Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly.

The movie was recently screened as part of Collider's Screening series, followed by a comprehensive Q&A session moderated by Steve Weintraub. The discussion featured Leitch alongside his wife and producing partner Kelly McCormick, who joined him to reflect on their long-standing creative partnership. They also addressed the challenges of filming in the current political climate following the recent midterm elections.

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How to Rob a Bank Social Commentary

Leitch and McCormick opened the conversation by discussing the state of America's political revolution, providing candid insights into the socio-political landscape that influences modern storytelling. The duo emphasized their goal of blending crowd-pleasing entertainment with biting social commentary. They explained that their approach involves using the action-comedy genre to highlight the struggles of everyday people against systemic economic pressures.

The filmmakers described the process of integrating these heavy themes into a lighthearted format as a delicate balancing act. They aimed to create a film that resonates with contemporary audiences without losing the fun and energy that defines their previous works. This strategic blend is designed to make the underlying messages about wealth and health care more accessible to a wider audience.

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Nicholas Hoult Creative Insights

During the discussion, Leitch shared details about the creative process behind How to Rob a Bank, including the difficulties of working on a constrained budget. He noted that financial limitations often force creative solutions that can ultimately enhance the film's uniqueness. The team also navigated the complex process of obtaining music rights, which added another layer of production challenges.

Leitch revealed that the film includes an alternate ending that differs from the final theatrical cut. He explained that while the original ending was strong, the final version offered a more satisfying conclusion for the characters. This decision reflects his ongoing commitment to refining the narrative until it achieves the perfect balance of humor, action, and emotional resonance.

Kelly McCormick Stunt Background

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch also delved into their extensive backgrounds in stunt work, sharing stories about the most difficult stunts they have executed throughout their careers. Leitch recalled a particularly tense moment on the set of The Bourne Ultimatum, where he doubled in front of a car explosion. He described the experience of being hooked up to a wire rig at a safe distance, highlighting the immense trust required between stunt performers and the effects crew.

Leitch emphasized that being a stunt performer often means being a passenger in situations where you have no control over the outcome. He recounted the anxiety of watching an explosion unfold, hoping the safety mechanisms would work as intended. This experience underscores the high stakes and inherent risks involved in the action filmmaking process.

Cast the Man Directing Philosophy

Discussing his transition from stunt coordinator to director, Leitch shared a key piece of advice he received from director James Mangold during their work on the first Wolverine film. Mangold advised him to always cast the person, stating that if an actor is halfway to the character, the casting is successful. Leitch adopted this philosophy, focusing on finding actors who naturally personify the roles they are playing.

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This approach allows Leitch to pull out specific traits from the actors' personalities and amplify them for the screen. He believes that this method creates a more authentic and compelling performance. The principle of casting the person has become a cornerstone of his directing style, influencing his choices in How to Rob a Bank and his future projects.

Future Projects and Legacy

Leitch also addressed the importance of finding the defining moment in a film that makes it stand out among other small-budget action movies. He stressed the need for each project to have a unique hook that captures the audience's attention from the start. This philosophy drives his creative decisions and ensures that his films remain fresh and engaging.

The conversation concluded with a look back at Leitch's time as a co-director on the original John Wick film. He reflected on how that experience shaped his understanding of action choreography and narrative pacing. Leitch expressed gratitude for the collaborative environment that allowed him to grow as a filmmaker. His work continues to push the boundaries of the action genre.

The screening event provided a rare glimpse into the minds of two of Hollywood's most dynamic creative forces. Leitch and McCormick demonstrated their ability to tackle complex themes while delivering high-quality entertainment. Their insights into the filmmaking process offer valuable lessons for aspiring directors and producers. The release of How to Rob a Bank marks a significant addition to their impressive filmography.