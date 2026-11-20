David Lean Doc Narrated By Cate Blanchett Sells To Spain, France, Germany, Australia Ahead Of UK Release

MetFilm Distribution is releasing the film in the UK & Ireland from December 4, and deals have been secured with ARTE ZDF in France & Germany, A Contracorriente in Spain, and Limelight in Australia & New Zealand.

Sky has UK broadcast rights. Written and directed by Barnaby Thompson and narrated by Cate Blanchett, Kenneth Branagh provides the voice of Lean. Contributors include Steven Spielberg, Wes Anderson, Celine Song, Paul Greengrass, Joe Wright, Nia Da Costa, Alfonso Cuaron, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Francis Ford Coppola, Brady Corbet, Steven Soderbergh and Denis Villeneuve.

Also read Pan's Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Clip Cate Blanchett Jessica Chastain

David Lean Returns To Cannes In 'Maverick' Documentary, Exploring How Director Overcame Father's Scorn To Become One Of Cinema's GreatestOne of cinema’s greats, Lean’s singular vision and dogged determination to film the impossible earned him the reputation of an obsessive maverick. Starting out in news editing, Lean went on to become film editor to celebrated British filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressberger and collaborator of Noel Coward, before embarking on his own 17-strong movie-making legacy, featuring iconic films asProducer Jack Heller said: “We are delighted to have MetFilm on board for the UK & Ireland theatrical release, who will release the film in select cinemas in advance of Sky’s broadcast premiere.

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We were always intent on making a feature documentary about David Lean worthy of the big screen, and are immensely grateful to Sky for supporting this endeavour. ”Medical Drama ‘Dr. Lucia’ In Works From Justin Hartley; Writer & Producers Set