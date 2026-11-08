David Koppel Retrospective: The Paparazzo Behind Iconic Celebrity Shots

A deep dive into David Koppel's decades-long career as a paparazzo, exploring his most dangerous encounters and defining images of stars like Bowie, Brando, and Lumley.

David Koppel has spent more than ten years navigating the high-stakes world of celebrity journalism, targeting the back doors of the world's most exclusive hotels and nightclubs. This veteran photographer has successfully captured images of legends including Brando, Jagger, Sinatra, Bowie, and Dylan, often employing stealthy tactics such as sneaking through windows or smuggling cameras through kitchens.

The Iconic Joanna Lumley Rooftop Shot

David Koppel considers his most successful image to be the 1994 photograph of Joanna Lumley, who was in her role as Patsy Stone from Absolutely Fabulous. He captured Lumley on the rooftop of New York's Carnegie Hall Tower, where she was simultaneously drinking from a Stoli bottle and smoking a cigarette with Central Park glimmering in the background.

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To get this shot, Koppel disguised himself as part of a film crew and hid behind an air conditioner unit, waiting for everyone else to arrive. After he eventually persuaded security to let him stay, he was given only thirty seconds to take the picture, instructing Lumley to take a swig, take a puff, and say thank you before the moment passed.

Although the image was captured in 1994, it continues to sell worldwide today and a print even hangs in the lobby of New York's swanky Athenaeum Hotel. While this specific photograph defines his commercial success, Koppel admits it is not the one he is most proud of compared to his other chaotic encounters.

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Chaotic Encounters with David Bowie

Koppel's career is defined by accidental moments that combine significant luck with immense chutzpah, particularly his series of photographs of David Bowie taken in London in 1987. In one famous instance, Bowie happily posed for the camera, pointing through a car window and then leaning back to laugh, giving instructions while clearly amused by the situation.

A subsequent encounter was far less friendly when Koppel followed the singer's limo to a London club that prohibited photographers. He sneaked down a fire escape leading to the kitchen, wearing a long trench coat and walking at speed past a chef who continued chopping vegetables without breaking rhythm.

Once inside the intimate party, Koppel picked up a drink from a waiter and pretended to be a guest. When Bowie's minder moved away briefly, Koppel pulled out his camera, causing Bowie to scream no and walloping Koppel around the head with a right fist before the film was removed and Koppel was ejected from the party.

Marlon Brando and Other Star-Studded Missions

Koppel's instinct for spotting celebrities was demonstrated when he spotted Marlon Brando at a London Chinese restaurant in 1992 after waiting hours at Heathrow's Concorde arrivals for Daryl Hannah. Brando had not been seen in public for years, yet Koppel recognized the small party of three immediately upon their entry.

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His work has also included capturing runway shows and high-profile celebrity outings, such as Kate Moss appearing early in her career in 1993 for designer Bella Freud. He also photographed supermodels Elle Macpherson and Linda Evangelista leaving London restaurant The Ivy hand in hand in 1994.

Koppel faced physical confrontations with many stars, including being kicked in the shin by Schwarzenegger and getting into a tussle with Prince's bodyguard. Despite these aggressive reactions, he harbors no hard feelings, believing that such conflicts often result in more compelling and historically significant photographs.

The Enduring Legacy of Unrestricted Access

While stars like Jagger, Bowie, and Dylan took a swipe at him in fury for their intrusive methods, Koppel maintains that the adrenaline of these near-misses makes for better imagery. His body of work remains a testament to the audacity required to capture celebrities in their most unguarded moments across decades of changing media landscapes.