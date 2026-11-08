David Koppel Recalls Dangerous Paparazzi Stunts With Stars

Legendary photographer David Koppel details his most dangerous encounters with celebrities including David Bowie and Marlon Brando.

David Koppel spent over ten years chasing the world's most famous faces through hotel kitchens, sneaking through windows, and enduring physical altercations to capture unguarded celebrity moments. This veteran paparazzo has documented icons such as Mick Jagger, Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. His career is defined by high-stakes chases and risky infiltrations of exclusive venues.

Iconic Photos From Carnegie Hall Rooftop

Despite a portfolio filled with high-octane action shots, Koppel cites his most successful image as a photograph of Joanna Lumley taken in 1994. The shot features the actress in her role as Patsy Stone from the series Absolutely Fabulous. She is depicted on the rooftop of New York's Carnegie Hall Tower while drinking Stoli vodka and smoking a cigarette. Central Park glimmers in the background below the pair.

Also read CPSC Recalls HAIARA W5 PRO Power Banks After 600 Fire Reports

Koppel acquired the opportunity by pretending to be part of the film crew. He hid behind an air conditioning unit and waited for everyone to leave before persuading security to let him stay. He was granted only thirty seconds to take the picture. He instructed Lumley to take a swig and a puff before he finished the shoot. A print of this image now hangs in the lobby of the Athenaeum Hotel in New York.

Violent Encounters With David Bowie

Koppel considers a series of photographs of David Bowie from London in 1987 to be among his best work. In these images, Bowie points at Koppel through a car window and then leans back laughing. The singer appeared to enjoy the interaction and even gave instructions from the vehicle. Koppel did not understand what was said but noted the star found the situation extremely funny.

Advertisement

A subsequent encounter with Bowie in London was far less friendly. Koppel followed the singer's limousine to a private club that did not allow photographers inside. He sneaked down a fire escape leading to the kitchen while wearing a long trench coat. He walked through the kitchen at speed, pretending to be a guest while a chef chopped vegetables nearby.

Once inside the intimate party upstairs, Koppel picked up a drink from a waiter. He moved in when the singer's minder turned away. He pulled out his camera and fired the motor drive as Bowie looked up and screamed NO. Bowie then leaned over him on a table and punched him on the head. Koppel was ejected from the party and his film was destroyed.

Unexpected Meet With Marlon Brando

Koppel also recounts a serendipitous moment with Marlon Brando in London in 1992. He had waited for hours at Heathrow Airport for Daryl Hannah but she did not arrive. Koppel and another photographer ended up having dinner at a Chinese restaurant instead. Koppel claimed to have a sixth sense for spotting celebrities when his antenna quivered.

He warned his companion not to look behind because Marlon Brando had just entered the building. The actor had not been seen in public for several years. Koppel believed he recognized Brando immediately. A waitress then brought Brando, his wife, and child to the table next to them. This chance proximity allowed Koppel to document the star during a rare public appearance.