The designer will exit the label after two years.

“I would like to thank David for the personal commitment and creative energy he devoted to Blumarine, and for the value he brought throughout our collaboration.

I appreciated his interpretation of the brand and the passion with which he approached this experience, leaving a meaningful mark on our shared journey. I wish him every success in his future endeavours,” said Marco Marchi, Founder and Chairman of Exelite S.p. A. which owns Blumarine. Blumarine has had a turbulent recent history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From 2019-2023, the label was somewhat reinvigorated by former creative director Nicola Brognano, who brought a popular Y2K aesthetic to Blumarine, including the viral butterfly camisole, low-slung denim and metallics. Following Brognano’s departure in October 2023, Blumarine appointed Walter Chiapponi, who’d previously served as creative director of Tod’s, setting the label on a more mature, classic course.