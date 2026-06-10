David Israelite Announces Industry-Wide AI Licensing Deals for Publishers, AI Songs Summit, and Equal Compensation

David Israelite, the President and CEO of the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), announced the 'first-ever industry-wide AI licensing deals' for publisher members with AI music firms Udio and KLAY. He also announced the AI Songs Summit, a gathering in Nashville this fall that will bring together songwriters, publishers, streaming services, and other stakeholders to discuss the opportunities and challenges of AI. Israelite emphasized that 'litigating against bad AI actors and licensing good AI partners is not in conflict' and that the NMPA will do both. He also noted that these AI deals offer publishers equal compensation to record labels on the AI training side, but the output side of AI licensing was not addressed in the presentation.

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David Israelite announces industry-wide AI licensing deals for publishers with AI music firms Udio and KLAY, AI Songs Summit in Nashville, equal compensation for publishers in AI deals, hesitancy in making mistakes in early deals, equal pay for masters and publishing in AI licensing, songwriter icons honored, AI deals closer to full music industry support, copyright infringement lawsuit, platform shift, proactive approach to music licensing, unique in AI music space, launch later this summer, streaming fraud, national security issu





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David Israelite NMPA AI AI Songs Summit AI Licensing Deals Udio KLAY Equal Compensation Streaming Fraud National Security Issue

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