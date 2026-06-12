David Hockney dies at 88

British painter David Hockney, whose vibrant portraits and sun-drenched depictions of the everyday made him one of contemporary art’s most beloved figures, has died at 88. The artist died “peacefully at home” on Thursday, one month short of his 89th birthday, according to a statement provided to CNN by his publicist.

British painter David Hockney, whose vibrant portraits and sun-drenched depictions of the everyday made him one of contemporary art’s most beloved figures, has died at 88.

The artist died “peacefully at home” on Thursday, one month short of his 89th birthday, according to a statement provided to CNN by his publicist. The artist died “peacefully at home” on Thursday, one month short of his 89th birthday, according to a statement provided to CNN by his publicist.

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David Hockney, Legendary British Artist, Dies at 88Hockney 'passed away peacefully at home on 11 June,' just one month before his 89th birthday, his publicist has said.

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David Hockney, giant of British contemporary art, dies aged 88One of the most influential figures of the art world, Hockney was famous for works such as “A Bigger Splash,” depicting modernist architecture and a glinting swimming pool in Los Angeles.

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