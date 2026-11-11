David Henrie Reveals Strict Acting Rules and Emotional Selena Gomez Reunion

David Henrie discusses his onscreen reunion with Selena Gomez for the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place revival and his views on acting roles and family life.

David Henrie has established clear moral boundaries for his acting career, stating he will not accept roles involving nudity or intimate scenes that violate his marriage to actress Sarah Catherine Hook. The actor explained these personal limits during an appearance on the Unplanned podcast, emphasizing that his professional choices are strictly guided by his conscience and marital commitments.

Henrie clarified that while he is comfortable performing fictional violence, such as killing a character on screen, he draws a firm line at physical intimacy that conflicts with his real-life values. He noted that fake actions like combat can be simulated without emotional harm, but genuine romantic interactions require a level of authenticity that he refuses to compromise for a role.

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The actor described feeling deeply unsettled by the prospect of performing scenes that would betray his relationship with his wife. He stated that attempting such work would shake him emotionally and make him feel very weird, confirming that he simply will not take projects requiring kisses or other intimate acts that cross his personal ethical lines.

In addition to setting professional boundaries, Henrie shared details about his upcoming reunion with Selena Gomez in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place revival. He expressed that filming the series was an awesome experience that neither he nor Gomez wanted to end, promising fans that the onscreen chemistry will resonate just as strongly off camera.

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Casting director Mary Jo Markey joked about Henrie's strict stance on romance, noting that he cares more about avoiding inappropriate scenes than others might expect. This lighthearted comment highlighted the unique dynamic between the original cast members as they return to their iconic roles after many years apart from each other.

Henrie also opened up about raising his four children in the public eye, revealing that they often playfully tell people his girlfriend is named Maria. The actor credited his own positive childhood experiences to parents who treated his early acting career like a sport rather than a financial burden, ensuring it remained fun and supportive.

He hopes to provide a similar environment for his own kids, encouraging them to pursue dance, ballet, and Irish dance without the pressures of child stardom. Henrie emphasized that while he loves the performing arts, he does not want his children to endure the intense grind and lifestyle associated with being a working child actor.

The actor's comments reflect a mature perspective on balancing fame with family life, drawing direct parallels between how he was raised and how he intends to raise his own children. His approach prioritizes emotional well-being and moral integrity over professional ambition or industry expectations.

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By publicly sharing these guidelines, Henrie offers transparency about the factors influencing his career decisions, showing how personal values shape his professional path. His willingness to discuss these topics provides insight into the modern challenges faced by celebrities navigating parenthood and long-term relationships in Hollywood.

The discussion underscores the importance of maintaining personal boundaries even within high-pressure entertainment environments. Henrie's stance serves as a reminder that success in acting does not require sacrificing one's core beliefs or damaging personal relationships for the sake of a part.