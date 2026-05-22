David Haye's AI Therapy Helps Quitters Reduce Cigarette Consumption

David Haye, a former boxer known for his cigar-loving nature and his love of GPT, has launched a unique AI therapy to help people quit smoking. This therapy encourages smokers to gradually reduce their cigarette consumption over months, focusing on the 'ritual' and using data analysis to track progress. The therapy is entirely free and promises to help smokers claim back years of their lives.

Cigar-loving former boxer David Haye - nicknamed ’The Hayemaker’ - has launched a surprising new career creating a brand of AI therapy to help people quit smoking.

He is an ex-world champ who won Cigar Sports Person of the Year in 2025. With a new artificial intelligence company called SNUK. AI, he has developed a method called the 'Combustion Reduction Programme' to help people quit smoking. His unique AI therapy encourages smokers to gradually reduce their cigarette consumption over months, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the 'ritual' and using data analysis to track progress.

The therapy is entirely free and claims to help smokers claim back years of their lives





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