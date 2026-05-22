David Haye Launches AI Therapy to Help People Quit Smoking

David Haye, a former boxer and cigar-lover, has launched a surprising new career creating a brand of AI therapy to help people quit smoking. He calls his method the "Combustion Reduction Programme" and aims to help people gradually reduce their smoking over a few months.

Cigar-loving former boxer David Haye - nicknamed ’The Hayemaker’ - has launched a surprising new career creating a brand of AI therapy to help people quit smoking .

He set up an artificial intelligence company SNUK. AI and calls his method the "Combustion Reduction Programme". David is renowned for his love of GPT and struggled in the jungle without it. Now on the home page of snuk.ai, he gives a passionate speech about his new invention and claims that he can help people - it’s all entirely for free





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David Haye AI Therapy Combustion Reduction Programme Quit Smoking Health & Wellness Former Boxer Cigar-Lover

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David Haye's AI Therapy Helps Quitters Reduce Cigarette ConsumptionDavid Haye, a former boxer known for his cigar-loving nature and his love of GPT, has launched a unique AI therapy to help people quit smoking. This therapy encourages smokers to gradually reduce their cigarette consumption over months, focusing on the 'ritual' and using data analysis to track progress. The therapy is entirely free and promises to help smokers claim back years of their lives.

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David Haye Launches AI Therapy to Help People Quit SmokingDavid Haye, a former boxer and cigar-lover, has launched a surprising new career creating a brand of AI therapy to help people quit smoking. He calls his method the "Combustion Reduction Programme" and aims to help people gradually reduce their smoking over a few months.

Read more »