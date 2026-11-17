Sktchd's David Harper Writes His First Official Marvel Comic... And It's Stilt-Man, Folks, With Javier Pulido

David Harper Writes His First Official Marvel Comic And It's Stilt-ManTini Howard goes from Jeopardy to Feud And Fortune in February 2027 with Auguste Kanakis, Len Gogos, and Dennis Yatras from Mad Cave StudiosWill Star Wars/Marvel Crossover Be An Official Superman #75 Moment?

Chainkata #1 Preview: Chainsaw Queen Seeks Peace, Finds Black Holes Chainkata #1 launches at Image as chainsaw-wielding warrior queen Luma hunts for an unknown power in deep space and finds nothing but trouble. Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol #1 hits Wednesday as Scrooge chooses gold over the holiday and faces three magical adventures that test his priorities.

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Wonder Woman #39 Preview: The Matriarch's Daddy Issues Wonder Woman #39 hits stores Wednesday as the Amazons clash over a baby's fate and the Sovereign returns in the penultimate chapter of The Wonder War. Tini Howard Goes From Jeopardy To Feud And Fortune In 2027 Tini Howard goes from Jeopardy to Feud And Fortune in February 2027 with Auguste Kanakis, Len Gogos, and Dennis Yatras from Mad Cave Studios