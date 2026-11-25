Marvel star David Harbour seemingly reveals a major plot point in Avengers: Doomsday by joking about destroying New Jersey during interviews with Kelsey Grammer.

Marvel Studios actor David Harbour raised alarms among fan communities by apparently spoiling a key narrative event in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. During a promotional interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harbour joked about the prospect of destroying New Jersey while discussing the movie's plot alongside his co-star Kelsey Grammer. This casual remark has ignited widespread speculation that the destruction of Jersey City, the known residence of superhero Kamala Khan, may be a central plot point in the highly anticipated film.

Core Details of The Interview Incident

The discussion took place between Harbour and Grammer, who both reprise their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Harbour, who portrays Alexei Shostakov or Red Guardian, was speaking with Grammer, who returns as Beast following his tenure in the X-Men film series. During this exchange, the two actors touched upon the large-scale destruction typical of superhero blockbusters. Harbour explicitly singled out New Jersey as a location potentially targeted in the film's climax, a comment he later described on social media as casually spoiling the story.

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Fans immediately connected this geographic reference to the established lore of the Marvel universe. Jersey City is canonically the home of Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel. The specific mention of this location suggests that the Young Avengers, a team that includes Khan, may play a significant role in the movie. The implication is that the narrative will involve the devastation of her home city, a development that would have profound consequences for the character and the team dynamics in Avengers: Doomsday.

Stakeholder Positions And Cast Dynamics

The involvement of David Harbour and Kelsey Grammer highlights the expanding roster of characters intersecting in the latest Marvel saga. Harbour has played the Red Guardian since his debut in the 2021 film Black Widow. In the upcoming movie, he serves as a member of the New Avengers, a team assembled off-screen by Sam Wilson. His teammates include Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, Bob, and John Walker, forming a diverse unit ready to face global threats.

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Kelsey Grammer joins Harbour as a returning MCU actor, bridging the gap between the X-Men and Avengers storylines. Their reunion marks a significant moment for fans of both franchises. The film brings together multiple distinct groups, including the Fantastic Four, for the first time in live-action cinema. This convergence is orchestrated to unite various heroes against a common enemy, Doctor Doom, who is portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., a former Iron Man actor in the franchise.

The star-studded cast list for Avengers: Doomsday is extensive and features numerous high-profile actors. In addition to Harbour and Grammer, the film includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, and Simu Liu. The ensemble also features Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, and Winston Duke among others.

Real World Impact On Fan Speculation

The accidental spoiler has intensified existing fan theories regarding the scope of Avengers: Doomsday. Social media platforms have seen a surge in posts analyzing the comment, with many viewers believing the New Jersey reference is not just a joke but a genuine preview of the film's third act. The speculation suggests that the movie will not only feature a battle but will result in the literal destruction of a major American city, raising the stakes for the heroes involved.

This revelation adds a layer of urgency to the marketing campaign for the film. The movie is scheduled to feature the first live-action meeting of the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and the X-Men. The convergence of these teams has been a long-awaited event for comic book fans. The potential destruction of a real-world location like New Jersey serves to ground the fantasy elements in tangible consequences, emphasizing the severity of the threat posed by Doctor Doom.

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As the release date approaches, the buzz generated by Harbour's comment keeps the audience engaged and theorizing. The integration of new characters like the Young Avengers, inferred from the New Jersey reference, suggests a broader expansion of the Marvel universe. The film aims to balance established legacy characters with newer iterations of popular heroes, creating a complex narrative web that spans multiple generations of Marvel storytelling.

The reaction from the community underscores the power of actor interviews in shaping public perception of upcoming blockbusters. Every casual remark is dissected for hidden meaning, turning promotional events into speculative forums. For Avengers: Doomsday, this attention to detail highlights the meticulous construction of its lore and the high expectations surrounding its resolution of major franchise arcs.