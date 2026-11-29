David Harbour stars in Gran Turismo, leaving HBO Max on December 10. Viewers must watch on Hulu next. The film earned $122 million.

David Harbour's feature film Gran Turismo is departing HBO Max on December 10, marking the end of its exclusive streaming window on the platform. The racing drama, which has long been overshadowed by newer cinema releases, will subsequently become available exclusively on Hulu. This transition affects fans who watched the film as part of their Warner Bros. Discovery subscription during its recent run.

Gran Turismo Departure Details

The specific date of December 10 confirms when the movie will be removed from the HBO Max library. This removal coincides with the scheduled licensing agreement expiration for the title on that particular streaming service. Viewers who wish to continue watching the film digitally must switch to Hulu after that date. The film's departure leaves it as the only remaining option for legal streaming access.

Also read David Fincher and Brad Pitt Eye Animated Collaboration After Cliff Booth Success

Film Production and Cast

Neil Blomkamp directed Gran Turismo from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin and Jason Hall. The racing drama is based on a true story involving the long-running PlayStation racing simulation game. David Harbour plays Jack Salter, a former driver who mentors the protagonist. The story follows Jann Mardenborough, portrayed by Archie Madekwe, a young gamer who enters the GT Academy. Nissan opened this competition to train players as professional drivers. Other cast members include Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, Djimon Hounsou, and Josha Stradowski. The real-life Jann Mardenborough also served as a stunt double for Madekwe.

Commercial Performance Metrics

Gran Turismo earned $122 million at the global box office upon its theatrical release. The film achieved a Verified Hot score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating strong audience approval. Despite critical reception that was often described as middling, the movie became a favorite among general viewers. Its financial success contrasts with its later overshadowing by the Oscar-winning film F1 in subsequent box office charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The narrative focuses on inspiring elements rather than just racing mechanics. Mardenborough seeks to prove he belongs in professional motorsports using skills gained from in-game experience. The plot highlights his ambition under the guidance of Salter and executive Danny Moore. This structure appeals to audiences interested in underdog sports stories and video game adaptations.

Recent David Harbour Projects

David Harbour experienced significant professional success in 2026 beyond Gran Turismo. He won his first two Emmys for his role in the HBO Max series DTF St. Louis. The dark crime dramedy earned him a supporting actor award. Earlier in the year, he voiced a character in the Sony Pictures Animation film GOAT. He also appeared in the true crime series Evil Genius alongside Courtney Cox. The series premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Listeners also heard Harbour in the video game Mewgenics, developed by Edmund McMillen.

These varied roles demonstrate Harbour's versatility across film, television, and gaming industries. His Emmy wins mark a high point in his career following his tenure in Stranger Things. The Gran Turismo license expiration simply shifts the viewing platform for his earlier racing drama work. Fans can access the film via Hulu starting December 11.