David Harbour details how the New Avengers bring neuroses and depression to the MCU. Discover how this dysfunctional group challenges Sam Wilson's government-backed team for the Avengers title.

David Harbour has provided a stark definition of the conflict in Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, revealing that the New Avengers faction is defined by its chaotic, neurotic, and emotionally broken nature. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly with the full cast, Harbour emphasized that these characters bring their personal depressions and problems directly to established figures like Captain America and Ant-Man. This deliberate dysfunction serves as a narrative counterweight to the more traditional, polished heroism seen in other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film centers on a rivalry over legitimacy between two competing groups claiming the Avengers mantle. Sam Wilson leads a government-backed team striving to maintain the official status of the Avengers name. In direct opposition, the group introduced by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine at the end of the Thunderbolts* movie uses the name with a Z to signify their distinct and unconventional identity.

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Harbour described this setup as a battle over who truly deserves the title, noting that the former Thunderbolts members assert their claim despite their unconventional backgrounds. This rivalry ensures the teams are not just fighting external threats, but are also battling over their right to be considered the Avengers. The narrative foundation is built on this conflict, where emotional baggage plays a larger role than traditional superhero archetypes.

The Russian actor explained that the storyline took some of the most emotionally devastated heroes in the Marvel universe and transformed them into a found family. Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, highlighted that this chaos should steal every scene. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Belova serves as the character anchoring this group, connecting them to the rest of the MCU through her relationship with Natasha Romanoff.

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In contrast, Sam Wilson's team appears as a well-oiled machine, even though members have never worked together as a cohesive unit before. Shang-Chi has not been seen since his solo movie, though a mid-credits scene showed him speaking with Wong, Carol Danvers, and Bruce Banner. This indicates he has experience interacting with heavyweights of the MCU, adding to the team's potential cohesion.

Other members of Wilson's team include Joaquin Torres as Falcon, who previously worked with Sam and Bucky in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame. Alongside Ant-Man, they are all proven heroes with established track records. While they have not been shown fighting together extensively, their professional cohesion stands in stark contrast to the chaotic nature of the opposing faction.

The New Avengers roster includes Ghost, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Sentry, adding to the team's volatile mix. Bucky serves as the team veteran, being as close to Sam as he is to anyone in the world other than Steve Rogers. The group is considered the most dysfunctional in the MCU, a trait that makes them incredibly entertaining to watch according to Harbour.

Harbour noted that while Sam's team might seem boring even with Ant-Man's comedy, the former Thunderbolts are so quirky that they should dominate the screen. Yelena Belova acts as the emotional anchor, but the New Avengers member to watch out for is Sentry. Currently, the character known as Bob only wants to be a background character because he is scared he might lose control as the Void again.

This internal struggle is likely to be a central plot point in the movie, with Harbour suggesting that the transformation into the Void is something that is likely to happen. The fear of losing control drives his desire to remain in the shadows, creating significant tension within the team dynamics.

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In the comics, Doctor Doom used the Molecule Man to help him create Battleworld, and it could be interesting to see what happens if Doom convinces Sentry to switch sides for the greater good. This potential shift could drastically alter the balance of power in the conflict between the two Avengers teams.

The dynamic between the professional government team and the chaotic found family creates a unique narrative landscape. Harbour's insights suggest that the emotional depth of the New Avengers will provide a grounded and relatable drama that contrasts sharply with previous phases. This approach highlights a shift in the tone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe toward more complex protagonists.

The introduction of the Z-suffix for the New Avengers underscores the ideological split within the superhero community. It is not just about who is stronger, but who is legitimate in the eyes of the public and the government. This thematic depth adds layers to the confrontation that will unfold in the film.

Ultimately, the clash between the two factions will be driven by both external threats and internal struggles. The emotional baggage of the New Avengers will provide a compelling counterpoint to the professionalism of Sam Wilson's team. This balance of chaos and order defines the upcoming cinematic event.