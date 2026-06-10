David Harbour on Stranger Things: 'I Found the Show Repetitive After a Certain Point' and Accepts Eleven's Death

David Harbour, who played Hopper in Stranger Things, discusses his feelings on the show's ending and the character's death of Eleven. He also talks about the show's repetitiveness and the need to kill off the character for the show to return to its original status quo.

David Harbour didn’t hold back from sharing how he felt about Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven dying at the end of the series. Harbour, while opining on the inevitability of it, even went as far as sharing that he found the show repetitive after a certain point.

Excerpts from the piece read, ‘Harbour loves that Eleven dies at the end.

‘A lot of people think maybe she’s in Spain or whatever,’ he says. ‘But right from the very beginning of that series — we love this little girl, but you really can’t have a little girl in Hawkins, Indiana, with supernatural powers running around. She just cannot exist. ’ For life within the show to truly return to its status quo, all otherworldly aspects must go away.

‘Right from the beginning of the series — you gotta kill her. ’ It seems clear, I say, that Harbour feels no ambiguity about Eleven’s fate; he agrees.

‘Until Netflix needs to raise their subscription rate. Then — ladies and gentlemen: ‘Eleven,’ the new series!





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David Harbour Stranger Things Eleven Hopper Repetitive Status Quo Overworldly Aspects Netflix Subscription Rate

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