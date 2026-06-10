David Harbour on Leaving Stranger Things and His New Film Evil Genius

After Stranger Things concluded, David Harbour decided it was time to move on. He discusses why extending the series would have felt repetitive and shares details about his upcoming film Evil Genius, directed by Courteney Cox, based on the infamous pizza bomber case.

David Harbour , best known for his portrayal of Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things , has reflected on the conclusion of the show, which wrapped with its fifth season finale in December 2025.

Harbour explained that after the series ended, he felt a strong desire to move on permanently, stating that the creative team had reached a natural endpoint with the characters. He noted that continuing further might have led to repetitive storytelling, and had there been pressure to extend the series beyond its planned arc, he would have chosen to walk away.

This decision marks a clear turning point in his career, as he seeks to explore new roles and challenges beyond the shadow of his iconic character. Harbour's next major project is the upcoming dark comedy film Evil Genius, directed by Courteney Cox, who also stars alongside him. The film, which began production in November 2025, dives into the notorious real-life 'pizza bomber' case, a bizarre criminal event that captured national attention.

Harbour plays Floyd Smernitch, an American Sign Language interpreter, a role that offers a stark contrast to his previous work. The ensemble cast includes Jason Bateman as Clark, Linda Cardellini as Carol, Joy Sunday as Jodie, Richard Jenkins as Detective Donoghue, Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague, and Harlow Jane in pivotal parts. Although the film has started shooting, an official release date has not yet been announced.

Harbour's move into this project, combined with his candid comments about leaving Stranger Things behind, signals a deliberate shift toward diverse and complex characters as he continues to evolve his filmography





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