David Harbour Calls Ex-Wife Lily Allen's Break-Up Album 'Weird' and Denies Her Version of Events

David Harbour, the actor from Stranger Things, has given his verdict on ex-wife Lily Allen's break-up album, calling it 'weird'. He believes it's the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, but denies her version of events, saying 'it wasn't my experience'. The album, West End Girl, explores the emotional fallout of their split, with lyrics about extramarital activity and emotional manipulation. David and Lily met on Raya and married in Vegas in 2020, but legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage and their divorce proceedings followed shortly after.

David Harbour has given his verdict on ex-wife Lily Allen 's break-up album , calling it 'weird'. The Stranger Things actor spoke to Variety, stating that he believes it's the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and he respects Lily for doing so.

However, he denies her version of events, saying 'it wasn't my experience'. The album, West End Girl, explores the emotional fallout of their split, with lyrics about extramarital activity and emotional manipulation. David and Lily met on Raya and married in Vegas in 2020, but legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage and their divorce proceedings followed shortly after.

Lily previously stressed that her 14-track album consists of a 'mixture of fact and fiction', adding that fans shouldn't take the lyrics and their meaning as 'gospel'. Most notably, her hit song Madeline saw Lily accuse David of having a three-year affair with a younger costume designer, as she appeared to suggest the couple had an open arrangement in regards to sex, as long as it was discrete and not based on emotional connection.

Meanwhile, in the song Tennis, Lily uses the racket sport as a metaphor for sex, singing 'So I read your text, and now I regret it.

'I can't get my head round how you've been playing tennis/ If it was just sex I wouldn't be jealous. You won't play with me and who the f**k is Madeline?

' The song ends with an outro repeating 'Da, da-da, da-da, who's Madeline? (Who's Madeline? )' before it ends with 'No, but who is Madeline, actually?

' David revealed he had a breakdown late last year and has been incredibly open about his bipolar disorder in the past. He said 'I had a breakdown. I do suffer from some confusing stuff - it's confusing as hell. I think a lot of people have a friend or a brother or a co-worker that deals with mental health stuff, and they're probably pretty confused when that person gets depressed or gets manic or has an episode.

Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behavior, and it's embarrassing, and I'm ashamed of it. It's not something I choose, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.

' David also addressed the headlines surrounding Millie Bobby Brown's harassment and bullying claim against him after his conduct on the set of Stranger Things, insisting that the pair have talked it all through and are now on great terms. He said 'You can like me, not like me, yell about me - whatever I mean to you.

But I'm just going to try to put the best foot forward, and try to put out things, in the midst of all of my difficulties.

' David Harbour's comments come as he continues to navigate his private life, and the public's perception of him, in the wake of his divorce from Lily Allen and the release of her break-up album West End Girl





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David Harbour Lily Allen Break-Up Album Weird Stranger Things Extramarital Activity Emotional Manipulation Mental Health Bipolar Disorder Millie Bobby Brown Harassment And Bullying Claim

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