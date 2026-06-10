David Harbour Calls Ex-Wife Lily Allen's Break-Up Album 'Weird' and Disputes Its Narrative

David Harbour responds to Lily Allen's album West End Girl, which details their split, calling it weird and stating it wasn't his experience. He discusses privacy, mental health, and a past workplace claim.

David Harbour has publicly responded to his ex-wife Lily Allen 's album West End Girl , which is widely interpreted as a reflection of their marriage and subsequent divorce.

Speaking to Variety, the Stranger Things actor described the record as weird, acknowledging that artists have the privilege of using personal experiences for their art but emphasizing that the album's narrative does not align with his own recollections. He stated, It was weird. I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that.

I can't really say that much more, because it's my private life. In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life-I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that.

Stories are complex, and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience. The album, a 14-track collection written in just ten days last December, explores themes of infidelity, emotional manipulation, and the breakdown of a relationship. Allen has clarified that the work is a mixture of fact and fiction and warned fans not to take the lyrics as gospel.

Notable tracks include Madeline, where she appears to accuse Harbour of a three-year affair with a younger costume named Madeline, suggesting the couple had an open sexual arrangement that required discretion. Another song, Tennis, uses the sport as a metaphor for casual sex, with lyrics questioning Harbour's actions and repeatedly asking Who's Madeline? The record's title, West End Girl, is a nod to the Pet Shop Boys song, tying into Allen's narrative about a London-based relationship.

Harbour and Allen met on the dating app Raya and married in Las Vegas in 2020. Their separation was announced in early 2025 after four years of marriage, with divorce proceedings following shortly after. This relationship followed Allen's previous marriage to Sam Cooper, which ended in 2018. Beyond the album commentary, Harbour opened up about his own mental health struggles, revealing he experienced a breakdown late last year.

He described his bipolar disorder as confusing and noted that under extreme stress, his behavior can become erratic, though he connects his artistic sensitivity to this delicate nervous system. He also addressed a separate controversy from November when Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment claim against him related to Stranger Things. Harbour maintained that they have resolved the issue and are now on great terms, after working together for a decade during her formative years





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