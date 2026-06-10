David Harbour Calls Ex-Wife Lily Allen's Break-Up Album 'Weird'

David Harbour, the Stranger Things actor, has spoken about his ex-wife Lily Allen's critically acclaimed album West End Girl, calling it 'weird.' The album explores the emotional fallout of the couple's split, with Allen accusing Harbour of having an affair and suggesting an open arrangement in regards to sex.

David Harbour has finally given his verdict on ex-wife Lily Allen 's break-up album . Speaking to Variety, the Stranger Things actor has called her critically acclaimed record West End Girl , 'weird.

'; The album which has lyrics on extramarital activity and emotional manipulation is meant to tell the story of her break-up with Harbour, with a bit of artistic license, but he doesn't see it that way. He said: 'It was weird. I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that. I can’t really say that much more, because it’s my private life.

'In spite of the fact that a lot of people don’t allow me a private life — I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won’t speak about that.

'Stories are complex, and that’s why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn’t my experience.

' David Harbour says ex-wife Lily Allen's break-up album was 'weird' and denies her version of events saying 'it wasn’t my experience' She and David met on Raya and married in Vegas in 2020, but legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage and their divorce proceedings followed shortly after Lily previously stressed that her 14-track album, which was written in 10 days last December consists of a 'mixture of fact and fiction’, adding that fans shouldn’t take the lyrics and their meaning as ‘gospel.

’ Most notably her hit Madeline saw Lily accuse David of having a three-year affair with a younger costume designer as she appeared to suggest the couple had an open arrangement in regards to sex, as long as it was discrete and not based on emotional connection. Meanwhile in the song Tennis, Lily uses the racket sport as a metaphor for sex as she sings: ‘So I read your text, and now I regret it.

‘I can’t get my head round how you’ve been playing tennis/ If it was just sex I wouldn’t be jealous. You won’t play with me and who the f**k is Madeline? ’ The song ends with an outro repeating: ‘Da, da-da, da-da, who’s Madeline? (Who’s Madeline?

)’ before it ends with: ‘No, but who is Madeline, actually? ’ Lily and David met on Raya and married in Vegas in 2020, but legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage and their divorce proceedings followed shortly after. West End Girl explores the emotional fallout of the split. Before her marriage to Harbour, Lily was married to builder Sam Cooper from 2011 until their divorce in 2018.

David revealed he had a breakdown late last year and has been incredibly open about his bipolar disorder in the past. He said: ‘I had a breakdown. I do suffer from some confusing stuff — it’s confusing as hell. I think a lot of people have a friend or a brother or a co-worker that deals with mental health stuff, and they’re probably pretty confused when that person gets depressed or gets manic or has an episode.

‘Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behavior, and it’s embarrassing, and I’m ashamed of it. It’s not something I choose, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.

‘I do feel like, for some of us, our gifts are inextricably linked with our illnesses. To have a nervous system that reacts to the world in a too-delicate way can allow me to have that moment that I love on the swings with Jason . But it can also force me, in moments of extreme stress, to act a little weird. ’ He said: ‘It was weird.

I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that. I can’t really say that much more, because it’s my private life





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David Harbour Lily Allen Break-Up Album Critically Acclaimed West End Girl Ex-Wife Stranger Things Bipolar Disorder Breakdown Private Life Creative Freedom Fact And Fiction Emotional Manipulation Open Arrangement Emotional Fallout Marital Separation Divorce Proceedings Raya Vegas Sam Cooper Breakdown Mental Health Gift And Illness Swing With Jason Act A Little Weird

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