David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Spy Thriller Enters Production

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are reuniting for a new Netflix espionage thriller written by Jack Thorne. Production is scheduled to begin early next year.

The highly anticipated collaboration between David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown is officially moving forward as the pair prepares to enter production on a new Netflix espionage thriller early next year. This upcoming project marks the first major on-screen reunion for the two actors since the conclusion of their hit sci-fi series Stranger Things ended in December 2025. David Harbour confirmed the significant development in a recent interview, providing fans with concrete details regarding the timeline and creative direction of the new venture.

Production Timeline and Script Details

David Harbour revealed that a significant number of scripts for the untitled series have already been completed and the cast is set to begin filming shortly. The actor shared this positive update during an interview with ScreenRant reporter Tatiana Hullender while promoting his upcoming film Violent Night 2. He emphasized that the preparation phase is largely finished, allowing the team to focus entirely on the physical production of the show which is slated to commence in the early months of next year.

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Harbour expressed immense enthusiasm for the material, describing the final product as a spectacular and propulsive narrative that promises to deliver on audience expectations. His excitement stems not only from the story itself but also from the creative partnership he shares with the showrunner. The production marks a return to form for the duo, who previously captivated millions of viewers as a father-daughter dynamic in their previous blockbuster series.

Jack Thorne Leads Creative Vision

The series is created by two-time Emmy winner Jack Thorne, known for his work on the acclaimed series Adolescence. Harbour specifically praised Thorne as a brilliant writer who has crafted a narrative rich with interesting themes that he and Brown are eager to explore together. The creative partnership between Brown and Thorne is not new, as the actress previously starred in and produced the three Enola Holmes movies written by the same showrunner between 2020 and 2026.

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Thorne's involvement brings a distinct tonal quality to the project, which is loosely inspired by Paul Warner's debut novel A Spy in the Blood published in 2026. The show represents a convergence of top-tier talent from Netflix's most successful recent properties, combining the global appeal of Harbour's previous role with the sophisticated writing style that Thorne is renowned for in the industry.

Plot Dynamics and Character Roles

In this new narrative, David Harbour stars as Matt Wolfe, a disgraced former FBI agent who has attempted to leave his turbulent past behind by reinventing himself as a security expert. The stability of his quiet new life is shattered when his estranged daughter, Rebecca, disappears while on a dangerous assignment. The character of Rebecca is played by Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays an ambitious FBI agent determined to follow in her father's professional footsteps despite their complicated personal history.

The plot forces Matt Wolfe to return to the dangerous field operations he had abandoned, navigating a world that has changed dramatically since he left law enforcement. This premise allows the series to delve into complex familial dynamics while maintaining the high stakes typical of an espionage thriller. The father-daughter relationship serves as the emotional core of the story, driving the action forward in a way that differs from their previous sci-fi genre work.

Market Impact and Future Releases

Produced by A24, the high-profile project signals a continued investment in star-driven narratives that resonate with global audiences. With production just around the corner, the announcement satisfies years of speculation regarding where Harbour and Brown would go next after their previous series concluded. Industry observers note that the reunion of these two specific actors carries significant weight in the streaming market, given the massive cultural footprint of their earlier collaboration.

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Fans waiting for this reunion will have the opportunity to see Harbour in theatrical releases before the series begins. He can be seen next in Violent Night 2, a sequel to the 2022 film releasing in theaters on December 4. In that film, Harbour reprises his role as Santa Claus, who must rediscover the true meaning of Christmas after being stripped of his magic and forced to take on a ruthless gangster.