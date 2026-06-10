David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown: Navigating the ups and downs after a decade in the same show

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, the main actors in popular Netflix series Stranger Things, have had a complex and long-lasting romantic and professional relationship. Despite the show ending, the two maintain a close bond and address their issues, emphasizing their love for each other and the show.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown have a long and complicated relationship due to the time and closeness they spent working together for 10 years.

They addressed their issues, declaring their love for one another and the success of their collaboration on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Despite the show ending, the actors still hold a lot of gratitude and value for their shared experience. They see the series as the last 10 years of their lives and that sentiment being highlighted by Brown's declaration to live every day 'like it's the first day on set.

' They both acknowledge the show means a lot to them and to everyone involved. The show brought them closer creatively and emotionally, pushing their boundaries while working together. Harbour mentions a 'simple rupture-and-repair thing' occurred between them, which was eventually resolved by clearing the way for open communication and understanding, considering the influence of the media and 'weird media world.

' Harbour clarifies that once they were alone, they were 'fine,' emphasizing their love and respect for one another. The premiere of Stranger Things' season 5 was also celebrated at the red carpet in Los Angeles, with Brown and Harbour smiling and conversing, raising doubts on whether an issue actually existed between them. All in all, the serene conversation surrounded their successful journey on the series, with Harbour admitting they changed in and out of season





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Harbour Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millie Bobby Brown Ditches Wedding Dress For Shotgun Rescue In Official Enola Holmes 3 TrailerEnola Holmes 3 arrives in a few weeks!

Read more »

Millie Bobby Brown's Big Comeback at Netflix: Enola Holmes 3 PreviewAfter playing Eleven in Stranger Things for nearly a decade, Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most popular actors on Netflix. She's partnered with the streamer repeatedly and starred in major Netflix original programming. Enola Holmes 3 is her highly anticipated return, set to release on July 1, 2026. Could it become her biggest Netflix movie yet? The challenge lies in attracting and retaining high viewership in competition with other major Netflix original movies. However, the star's growing popularity and the familiarity of the franchise could potentially boost viewership records for the franchise and Brown herself. Are you excited to see Enola Holmes 3? Let me know in the comments below! MillieBobbyBrown EnolaHolmes NetflixOriginal

Read more »

David Harbour Addresses Harassment Allegations from Stranger Things Set, Millie Bobby Brown Defends Co-StarActor David Harbour has spoken out about bullying claims made against him during the final season of Stranger Things, calling the reports false. Co-star Millie Bobby Brown has publicly supported Harbour, stating she felt safe working with him and describing their close, collaborative relationship over the show's ten-year run. The situation highlights the complexities of long-term ensemble casts and media sensationalism.

Read more »

David Harbour admits to Millie Bobby Brown tension on ‘Stranger Things’ set after bombshell bullying claimsHarbour spoke about the allegations that Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim against him for the first time in a new Variety interview.

Read more »