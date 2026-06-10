David Harbour Addresses Harassment Allegations from Stranger Things Set, Millie Bobby Brown Defends Co-Star

Actor David Harbour has spoken out about bullying claims made against him during the final season of Stranger Things, calling the reports false. Co-star Millie Bobby Brown has publicly supported Harbour, stating she felt safe working with him and describing their close, collaborative relationship over the show's ten-year run. The situation highlights the complexities of long-term ensemble casts and media sensationalism.

David Harbour , known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things , has publicly addressed harassment and bullying allegations that surfaced during the production of the show's final season.

Reports indicated that Millie Bobby Brown, his co-star who played Eleven, had filed a claim regarding his conduct prior to the filming of Season 5. However, Brown has since spoken out, expressing that she felt safe working with Harbour and emphasizing the strong bond they developed over the decade-long series. She described their relationship as collaborative and emotionally intense, particularly noting their father-daughter dynamic and the significant personal growth she experienced during the show's run.

Harbour, in his response, dismissed the initial report as false and described the situation as a normal, resolvable conflict within a long-term working relationship. He highlighted the challenges of navigating media narratives in today's environment, stating that disagreements among colleagues are natural, but external pressures often amplify them. Both actors reaffirmed their mutual respect and affection, with Brown calling the experience invaluable and Harbour referring to their connection as special and enduring.

The article also includes a brief author bio for Brandon Schreur, a pop culture writer, and mentions several other entertainment news items, such as Steven Spielberg turning down Harry Potter, Mckenna Grace's dinosaur movie trailer, and updates on Enola Holmes 3 and Law & Order: SVU actors. These additional snippets are unrelated to the Harbour story and appear to be standard sidebar or footer content from a news website





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