David Gilliver Earns Four Shortlist Spots at British Photography Awards

Scottish photographer David Gilliver has four images shortlisted in four categories at the British Photography Awards this year.

Scottish photographer David Gilliver has had four of his images shortlisted in four separate categories at the British Photography Awards. The Gartcosh -based artist, 47, from Lanarkshire, creates surreal miniature scenes as part of his 'Little People' series. Among the shortlisted works is a cheeseburger topped with a tiny Elvis Presley, which was staged for a photograph rather than for eating.

Gilliver is a professional photographer who builds his images around small figures. His entries were shortlisted in the British Photography Awards, and he said he was delighted to see his work recognised in a competitive field.

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How the Little People Series Is Made

David Gilliver uses small figures as the main subjects of his Little People series. He explained that they are primarily model railway figurines that he re-appropriates by placing them alongside everyday objects. The result is a set of scenes that turn ordinary household items into the backdrop for playful stories.

Several of the shortlisted images show how this approach works in practice. One picture, titled 'Wine emergency!!', shows firefighters extracting juice from grapes into a bottle. Another shows the Fab Four lined up on a spiral notebook, a nod to the famous Beatles image taken on Abbey Road.

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Gilliver also included a quirky self-portrait in which the small people appear on scaffolding around his head. Other scenes in the series include sumo wrestlers battling it out on a Tunnock's Teacake, showing how he mixes humour with careful staging.

Shortlist Success and Artistic Themes

David Gilliver has entered the British Photography Awards since 2022, and 2026 marks his fifth year with work on the shortlist. In earlier years he had one or perhaps two images selected, so getting four entries shortlisted across four categories represents a clear step forward for his portfolio.

Gilliver said he could not believe his eyes when the 2026 shortlist was published. He described the achievement as quite extraordinary, reflecting how unusual it is for a single photographer to be recognised in so many categories at once.

Although many of his scenes are lighthearted, Gilliver said he also includes more serious subjects. He noted that recent themes in his work have included climate change and plastic pollution, showing that the playful style can carry environmental messages.

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Shooting Plans and Where to Follow the Work

David Gilliver normally shoots most of his work during the winter months, and he plans to start preparing for his next project soon. He said he will get his equipment ready and begin developing new ideas for fresh images.

Gilliver intends to share his new work through his website and his social media pages. Followers who want to see the next instalments of the Little People series can find them there as the photographs are completed.