David Gilliver Earns Four British Photography Awards Shortlist Spots

Scottish photographer David Gilliver, of Gartcosh, has four images shortlisted in four categories at the British Photography Awards, with his miniature Little People series drawing attention.

Scottish photographer David Gilliver, 47, of Gartcosh, Lanarkshire, has had four images shortlisted in four different categories at the British Photography Awards, with the 2026 shortlist recently published. The shortlisted pictures come from his 'Little People' series, in which he builds surreal scenarios using tiny figures.

One entry shows a miniature Elvis Presley rocking on a cheeseburger while adoring fans look on. Another places the Fab Four on a spiral notebook, a nod to the famous image of the Beatles on Abbey Road.

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How the Little People Series Is Made

Gilliver explained that the figures are primarily model railway figurines, which he re-appropriates by placing them alongside various everyday objects. This simple method turns ordinary household items into the settings for his miniature scenes.

Other shortlisted works include 'Wine emergency!!', in which firefighters extract juice from grapes into a bottle, and a quirky self-portrait in which the small people appear on scaffolding around David's head. Together, these images show how the series moves from playful humour to more pointed subject matter.

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Gilliver has also photographed figures and animals in the same style. Gilliver's work, as shown across his entries, relies on staging rather than digital effects, with the everyday objects doing much of the storytelling in each frame.

Gilliver's Reaction and Awards Track Record

David Gilliver said having four images shortlisted this year was quite extraordinary. He has entered the British Photography Awards since 2022, so 2026 marks his fifth year with work shortlisted.

In previous years, Gilliver said he had been lucky enough to have one, or maybe two, images shortlisted. This year he managed four images across four separate categories, a result he described as a clear step up from his earlier entries.

Gilliver said he could not believe his eyes when the 2026 shortlist was published. He also stressed that his work is at times very playful in nature, but that he likes to include more serious themes as well.

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Recent themes in his work have included climate change and plastic pollution. Those subjects sit alongside the lighter scenes, such as the Elvis burger and the Beatles notebook, showing the range of ideas he explores through the Little People series.

Shooting Plans and Where to Follow the Work

Gilliver normally shoots most of his work during the winter months, so the next round of photography is still ahead of him. He said he will soon be preparing his gear and his imagination for new shoots.

Gilliver plans to share the new work through his website and social media pages once it is complete. Readers interested in following the Little People series can therefore find new images through those channels as they are published.

The shortlisting also gives the series wider visibility within the British photography community, placing Gilliver's miniature scenes alongside other entries in the 2026 awards. Gilliver's next projects will show whether his winter-based workflow continues to produce the same blend of playful and serious imagery.