David Geffen Rekindles Romance With Ex-Husband Donovan Michaels

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels appear reconciled aboard the Rising Sun, months after a bitter divorce settlement and explosive civil lawsuit between the couple.

Billionaire media mogul David Geffen has reportedly rekindled his romance with former spouse Donovan Michaels, marking a dramatic turn of events following their acrimonious split and subsequent legal battles. The 83-year-old entertainment titan and the 33-year-old former go-go dancer, also known as David Armstrong, were observed appearing 'very much back together' during an October outing aboard Geffen's luxury vessel. This reconciliation surfaces just seven months after their divorce was finalized in April 2026, ending a marriage that lasted less than two years.

Yacht Reunion and Current Status

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels were spotted looking friendly aboard the superyacht Rising Sun in Spain, confirming reports of their renewed closeness. The 454-foot vessel, valued at approximately $400 million, served as the setting for this unexpected reunion, with sources telling Page Six that the pair seemed comfortable and engaged with one another. Geffen, whose net worth is estimated at $8.7 billion, appeared to be in good spirits as he chatted with his younger ex-husband, signaling a departure from the hostility that characterized their recent public interactions.

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Lawsuit Allegations and Financial Disputes

The reconciliation stands in stark contrast to the vicious legal battle that defined the latter stages of their relationship. Donovan Michaels filed a 33-page civil lawsuit against David Geffen in Los Angeles Superior Court in July 2025, accusing the billionaire of exploiting him sexually, emotionally, and financially. The complaint alleged that Geffen used a toxic mix of seduction, control, and lavish displays of wealth to entrap Michaels in a cycle of dependency and humiliation.

According to the filing, the couple first met in 2016 through SeekingArrangements.com, with Geffen reportedly paying Michaels $10,000 for sex during their initial encounter. Michaels claimed that Geffen expected him to use cocaine, molly, and cannabis with the billionaire and his wealthy friends aboard the yacht. The lawsuit further alleged that Geffen demanded Michaels undergo painful laser hair removal and dental procedures to meet standards of physical perfection, with an ingrown hair reportedly triggering a rage from the media mogul.

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Substance Use and Relationship Dynamics

Substance abuse and recovery efforts became a central point of contention in the couple's final years. Michaels alleged in his complaint that Geffen was hostile toward his decision to get sober, enter treatment, and begin working through Alcoholics Anonymous' 12-step program. The former dancer claimed that Geffen did not want a healthier Michaels and that these efforts to overcome substance use contributed significantly to the collapse of their marriage.

One source familiar with the situation humorously noted that doing molly with celebrities might constitute Step 17 of AA. Despite these claims, Geffen denied the allegations entirely. His attorney, Patricia Glaser, dismissed the lawsuit as pathetic, while the billionaire's legal team argued that no community property had accumulated during their brief union since Geffen was already retired when they married in 2023.

Settlement and Final Divorce Resolution

Donovan Michaels abruptly dropped his civil lawsuit in October 2025, and the two parties reached a confidential settlement the following month. Prior to the dismissal, court filings revealed that Geffen had provided Michaels with $200,000 in cash after their separation, another $200,000 for rehabilitation treatment, and a rent-free Manhattan apartment costing $15,000 a month. Geffen's legal team disputed Michaels' financial claims, arguing that the billionaire had already fulfilled his financial obligations.

Their divorce was officially finalized in April 2026, but the legal resolution did not preclude personal reconciliation. The couple's 2023 marriage had made headlines due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, and their recent activities aboard the Rising Sun suggest a return to intimacy. The superyacht, built by Lürssen and previously owned by Larry Ellison, features extensive amenities including a full-size basketball court, movie theater, wine cellar, spa, gym, beauty salon, and an oversized pool, providing a secluded environment for the pair.