David Gastelu confirms the death of his sister Sheila Mangubat in the Philippines, sharing details about her final days and family grief after her passing.

David Gastelu confirmed the death of his sister, Sheila Mangubat, in the Philippines on Sunday, November 22. The 90 Day Fiancé star shared the devastating news via Instagram, expressing his profound grief and asking fans to keep his family in their prayers during this difficult time.

Final Health Struggles and Medical Context

Sheila Mangubat was initially misdiagnosed with a urinary tract infection, a condition doctors determined before her health rapidly declined. According to statements shared by David's wife, Aimee, Sheila later suffered from severe anemia and experienced circulatory failure leading up to her death.

Also read Sheila Mangubat, ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Star, Dies at 35

Aimee revealed that the medical situation was complex and that the family was grappling with the sudden loss. The sequence of medical events suggests a rapid deterioration that began with common symptoms but escalated into life-threatening complications.

Family Tributes and Social Media Mourning

David Gastelu posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating he was still trying to process the loss. He thanked fans for their love and support while honoring his sister's memory. The post emphasized the deep impact Sheila had on her family and the couple.

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Aimee also remembered her sister-in-law in a Facebook tribute, writing that they would miss her deeply. David shared a video from Sheila's funeral via his Facebook Stories, which reportedly showed her in an open casket wearing all white.

Hours before she died, David documented the family's final moments by her side. The video provided an intimate glimpse into the family's last interactions with Sheila, capturing the emotional weight of the situation for those present.

David's Journey on 90 Day Fiancé

David Gastelu rose to fame through the TLC franchise 90 Day Fiancé, where he showcased his journey to find love. He formed a bond with Aimee in a Facebook group for deaf singles before entering a long-distance relationship with her in the Philippines.

During an episode that aired in June 2023, David discussed his hopes for the future and his desire to start a family. He mentioned living in Omaha on his own for a long time and being open to dating someone hearing, deaf, or hard of hearing.

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David expressed that he was putting himself out there consistently but faced many rejections. He noted that these rejections hurt his feelings but he remained happy to have found his love in Aimee, describing her as beautiful and his girlfriend of three years.

Tragedies Within the Fiancé Franchise

The death of Sheila Mangubat adds to the list of tragedies experienced by stars since appearing on the show. Season 7 couple Anny Francisco and Robert Springs announced in April 2022 that their seven-month-old son, Adriel, had died.

Robert Springs has five older children from previous relationships, and he and Anny welcomed a daughter named Brenda two years before Adriel's passing. The franchise has seen various personal hardships among its cast members over the years.

While other celebrity deaths occurred in 2026, such as Vincent Pastore and Dolly Parton, the loss within the 90 Day Fiancé family remains a significant moment for the fan community. The ongoing story of David and Aimee continues to evolve as they navigate life after the funeral.