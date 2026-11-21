Fans accuse director David Fincher of using AI in Brad Pitt's new film after a trailer shows a horse-drawn cart driven backward, sparking debate.

Fans of Brad Pitt's upcoming movie have launched an intense critique against director David Fincher, alleging the use of artificial intelligence in the production. The controversy centers on the second trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, where viewers spotted a significant logistical error. The clip depicts a scene where the drivers of a horse-drawn cart are seated facing backward, completely away from the reins and the horse pulling the vehicle. This visual blunder has ignited a fierce debate online about the potential integration of generative AI into high-budget cinema.

Trailer Details Spark AI Controversy

The initial complaint emerged from a social media post that highlighted a still image from the trailer. The post juxtaposed the scene with evidence suggesting the error was due to generative AI. The user claimed the movie was full of such signs, including faces changing mid-scene, goofy physics, and garbled fine lines. They argued that these artifacts were visible even in the trailer and warned that the full feature would reveal more inconsistencies. This specific error involving the cart and horse has become the primary focal point for critics accusing the production team of relying on automated generation tools rather than practical filming techniques.

Also read Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher Collaborate on Brad Pitt Thriller

Author and Critics Condemn the Error

Scottish author and screenwriter Ewan Morrison amplified the criticism by writing on X. He stated that David Fincher had messed up badly by using AI in the film with Brad Pitt. Morrison pointed out that the horses were round the wrong way on the carts and urged people to see for themselves. Colin Gardner, a professor of critical theory at the University of California, also expressed perplexity. He told The Telegraph it was weird that Fincher proceeded with the shot knowing the dynamics made no sense. Gardner noted that audiences are currently extremely suspicious of AI in cinema and yearn for cine-realism, making such errors particularly damaging to the film's reception.

Fan Reactions and Industry Skepticism

Comments under the viral post revealed widespread disbelief among moviegoers. One viewer described the work as shockingly sloppy and suggested that an acclaimed director should know better. Another user questioned how such an obvious mistake made it into the trailer itself. A third comment expressed sadness that David Fincher, known for his meticulous attention to detail, would go down the AI road. These reactions highlight a growing tension between traditional filmmaking values and the increasing use of digital generation tools. Fans feel betrayed by the perceived lack of oversight in a production led by such a prestigious filmmaker.

Advertisement

Fincher's Previous Statements on AI

David Fincher has previously discussed the role of AI in artistic creations, offering a nuanced perspective. In an interview with GQ, he described AI as a powerful tool but remained skeptical of its creative output. He stated that he had not heard an AI Beatles song that compared to Eleanor Rigby. Fincher emphasized that what people respond to in poetry, writing, and songwriting is the personal bent. He acknowledged seeing short films made by people embracing AI, which were moving and interesting, but maintained that the human element is irreplaceable. This past commentary stands in contrast to the current accusations regarding his latest project.

Film Details and Release Strategy

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a crime-comedy written by Quentin Tarantino. It serves as both a standalone sequel and a spin-off to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The original film earned Brad Pitt the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and received ten nominations. The new film features a cast including Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, and JB Tadena. Timothy Olyphant is reprising his role as James Stacy. David Fincher is a longtime friend of Brad Pitt, having previously collaborated with him on Se7en and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The film is scheduled for a limited two-week release in IMAX theatres before streaming exclusively on Netflix.