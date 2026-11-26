Director David Fincher discusses potential animated expansions of the Brad Pitt-led Cliff Booth franchise, following early praise for the Netflix series.

Director David Fincher has officially confirmed that discussions are underway for an animated film expanding the narrative universe of Brad Pitt's iconic character, Cliff Booth. This announcement follows the release of the live-action project The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which has received impressive early reviews from critics and audiences. The potential animated venture marks a significant creative departure from the live-action format that originally defined the character's introduction in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Fincher detailed the technical approach for this new project during a recent appearance on The Big Picture podcast. He described a unique production method where Pitt would provide the voice for the protagonist while also undergoing performance capture. This technique allows for a more stylized animation process that prioritizes artistic expression over the rigid spatial accuracy of facial points found in traditional rotoscoping.

Also read Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Cast Discuss Working With David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino

The director explained that the animation would serve as a flexible model for visual storytelling. He noted that the stylized nature of the animation layered on top of the performance capture data creates a distinct aesthetic experience. This approach differs significantly from the realistic visual style seen in Fincher's previous major studio productions, offering a fresh visual language for the character.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt share a longstanding professional relationship defined by critical and commercial success. Their collaborations include iconic films such as Fight Club and Se7en, which remain staples in cinema history. They also worked together on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a film that pushed the boundaries of digital visual effects at the time of its release.

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Fincher has previously explored the medium of animation through his work with Netflix. He served as an executive producer for Love, Death + Robots and directed the episode Bad Travelling. This experience likely informed his current perspective on how performance capture and animation can intersect to tell new stories, leveraging his technical expertise to enhance narrative depth.

Despite their successful track record, Pitt has historically rejected several project pitches from Fincher. The actor has previously turned down offers for films that Fincher described as potentially the scariest movie ever made. This pattern suggests that while the director has many ideas, the actor remains selective about which roles he accepts, making this animated proposal a notable development.

The live-action follow-up The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting December 23, 2026. Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay for this upcoming release, maintaining the creative connection to the original franchise. The positive reception of this project has clearly opened doors for further explorations of the character beyond the initial television series release.

If the animated project moves forward, it will likely offer a fresh interpretation of Cliff Booth's adventures. The use of performance capture by Pitt would allow the actor to bring his specific nuances to a character that exists in a more abstract visual world. This could appeal to fans who enjoy the stylistic range demonstrated in Fincher's previous animated work and his live-action films.

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The announcement signals that the Cliff Booth storyline is not limited to traditional live-action formats. Fincher's willingness to explore animation alongside Tarantino's screenplay suggests a multifaceted approach to the franchise. This strategy could provide long-term engagement with the character beyond the initial television series release, ensuring the brand's longevity.