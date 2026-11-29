David Fincher Says ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ Could Be His Last Movie
'I don’t have as much patience as I once had, and my priorities have expanded, if not changed,' the Oscar nominee said.
podcast, the Oscar nominee said, “I worry about my priorities changing. I mean, my priorities have already changed. In all seriousness, I could see this being my last movie.
” He continued, “Not because I hated it or not because people didn’t get it, but, you know, I’m 64. And I’ve been directing since I was 20. So, when I was 20 years old and could speak with real authority and technological insight to most of my department heads, that was a freakish thing. ”Scott Caan Thought He Got a Prank Text.
It Was Actually David Fincher Wanting Him in 'Cliff Booth' Fincher explained that his patience has waivered over the years: “I don’t have as much patience as I once had, and my priorities have expanded, if not changed. And I feel like, a hundred years into making cinema, there has to be a reckoning, and people have to begin to understand that… The greatest disservice that’s ever been done to cinema is the idea of trying to industrialize the process.
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