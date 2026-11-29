“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” might just be the last film helmed by David Fincher

David Fincher Says ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ Could Be His ‘Last Movie’: ‘I Don’t Have as Much Patience as I Once Had’ David Fincher Says ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ Could Be His ‘Last Movie’: ‘I Don’t Have as Much Patience as I Once Had’ Kelly Osbourne Reflects on Body-Shaming After Father Ozzy’s Death: ‘I’ve Never Been Treated So Cruelly in My Life’ Rob Lowe Claims ‘The Hotel New Hampshire’ Director Tony Richardson Encouraged the Cast to ‘Have Sex With Each Other’: ‘It Was a Different World’“I worry about my priorities changing.

I mean, my priorities have already changed,” he explained.

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“In all seriousness, I could see this being my last movie. Not because I hated it or not because people didn’t get it, but you know, I’m 64. And I’ve been directing since I was 20. So, when I was 20 years old and could speak with real authority and technological insight to most of my department heads.