The director says he was asked to take on 'The Lord of the Rings' TV series, but balked at the 'corporate' nature of the job.

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This is before it went to Amazon, right? And I was like, ‘No way. ’ It’s an extension of a corporate interest. ”).

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“I mean, I look at James Gunn and I think, ‘Those are bigger balls than I have. I would not to take on DC and all of its dysfunction. Like, its innate DNA is dysfunctional.

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“I think there’s a horrible constricting of the business right now,” Fincher added. . ”You know, with Paramount, Warner Bros … It’s becoming more and more difficult to protect the individual voice in cinema. ”” and had discussions with Kathleen Kennedy about taking Lucasfilm public before the company was sold to Disney in 2012.is currently airing its third season on Prime Video, with the final two episodes dropping tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

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