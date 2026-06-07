David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth Gets IMAX Theatrical Release via Netflix

Netflix reverses its anti-theater stance by giving David Fincher's upcoming film a four-week IMAX run before streaming, marking a major strategic shift.

For the first time in over a decade, one of David Fincher 's movies will get a theatrical release . This is an astonishing reality that no one, not even Fincher, would have seen coming when he released Gone Girl in 2014.

By then, he'd already been involved in the creation of the first-ever Netflix original series, House of Cards, but he couldn't have known that the streamer would become his exclusive home for the next decade. It still is, it's just that Netflix has finally decided to fiddle around with theatrical releases and Fincher happens to be someone it owes.

The director's upcoming period comedy-drama, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, will get a four-week IMAX run before debuting on Netflix later this year. Early next year, Netflix will give Greta Gerwig's Narnia reboot a proper theatrical rollout worldwide. This marks a major change in strategy for the streamer, whose leadership has previously stated that movie theaters are obsolete. But Netflix reportedly spent $200 million on The Adventures of Cliff Booth, and any additional revenue will be welcome.

The movie serves as a spin-off to movie-theater crusader Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and brings back star Brad Pitt in the titular role. Pitt's recent success with the Apple TV sports drama F1, which grossed more than $630 million worldwide, could've swayed Netflix to give The Adventures of Cliff Booth the theatrical release that, according to many, a movie like it deserves. Fincher is no stranger to big-screen success.

After an unpleasant experience on Alien 3, the filmmaker announced his arrival with perhaps the most controversial thriller of the 1990s. This decision by Netflix represents a significant pivot in its distribution philosophy. For years, the company championed a direct-to-streaming model, arguing that the theatrical window was outdated and that subscribers deserved immediate access to content.

However, with rising production costs and increasing competition from other streaming services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, Netflix has begun to reconsider. The theatrical release of The Adventures of Cliff Booth is not just a favor to Fincher; it is a strategic move to maximize revenue from high-budget productions. By offering an exclusive IMAX engagement before the streaming release, Netflix can tap into the premium ticket market while still leveraging its subscriber base for long-term engagement.

Moreover, this approach allows the company to build buzz and critical acclaim, which often translate into higher viewership numbers once the film becomes available on the platform. The Adventures of Cliff Booth is particularly well-suited for this hybrid model. As a spin-off of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it carries the weight of Tarantino's cinematic universe and capitalizes on Brad Pitt's star power.

The film's period setting and comedic tone make it an ideal candidate for the IMAX experience, offering audiences a visually stunning and immersive escape. Industry insiders speculate that Netflix is also testing the waters for future blockbusters, potentially opening the door for more theatrical releases of its original content. This shift has sparked debate among filmmakers and exhibitors.

Some argue that Netflix's move is too little, too late, and that the company should commit to longer theatrical windows to truly support cinema culture. Others see it as a pragmatic evolution that benefits both creators and audiences. For Fincher, the theatrical release is a return to form. His meticulous visual style and knack for tension-filled storytelling are best appreciated on the big screen.

While Netflix has provided him with creative freedom and generous budgets, the lack of theatrical distribution has been a point of contention among his fans. With The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Fincher finally gets the best of both worlds: a platform that supports his artistic vision and a theatrical release that honors the cinematic experience. The film is expected to be a major event for cinephiles and general audiences alike, bridging the gap between streaming convenience and theatrical grandeur





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