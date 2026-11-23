Director David Fincher's new movie 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is facing criticism over its alleged use of low-quality generative AI imagery.

A shot from the trailer for David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ appears to show the people driving a horse-drawn cart facing the wrong way, with their backs to the horse and its reins.

, is facing criticism over its alleged use of low-quality generative AI imagery. The second trailer for the movie, which stars Brad Pitt in the titular role of Cliff Booth, has sparked backlash from film critics and fans who have accused Fincher of using low-quality AI-generated imagery.that appears to show a cart literally placed before the horse.

Also read Brad Pitt Stars in David Fincher's Cliff Booth Sequel for Netflix

In the scene, the cart’s drivers appear to be facing backward, away from the horse and its reins, as though they were driving in reverse. Many viewers have suggested that the unusual image is the result of an AI video-generation tool incorrectly rendering the cart’s position.

Film fans have also questioned how Fincher, who is known for his meticulous attention to detail, could have included such an apparently unrealistic shot in the movie.have also expressed dismay at the movie’s apparent use of AI-generated content. Among them is filmmaker and critic Patrick Tomasso, who has a large following on YouTube and frequently discusses the technical aspects of filmmaking, according to the news outlet.

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What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I’ve ever seen in a studio film.

“I walked out of Cliff Booth completely gutted,” Tomasso writes on X . “What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I’ve ever seen in a studio film. ”Tomasso pointed to several details that he believed were signs of AI-generated footage: “Faces change mid scene, goofy physics, garbling of fine lines, full body performance swaps,” he wrote.

“AI signs, fire, traffic etc.”“Is everyone satisfied that we have figured this art form out enough that what we really need to do is go back to celluloid? How long have people painted? 40,000 years? He continues: “We’re talking about a thing that’s a hundred years old and everyone’s going, ‘Stop. Pencils down.

No more iterating. It’s not necessary to have at your fingertips the ability to change the color of that person’s eyes. Well, it exists. Should we not use it? ”