David Fincher's Cliff Booth Sequel Gets R Rating for November IMAX Release

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth receives an R rating from the MPA. David Fincher directs the Brad Pitt vehicle, premiering exclusively in IMAX before Netflix.

The Motion Picture Association has officially assigned an R rating to The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, confirming the restricted nature of David Fincher's upcoming sequel. This certification ensures that audiences anticipate content consistent with the mature themes explored in the original 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The rating applies to the movie's exclusive initial theatrical run before its streaming debut.

Official R Rating Details Confirmed

FilmRatings.com verified the classification just weeks prior to the scheduled November 25 premiere, indicating that the sequel contains strong disturbing violence, bloody images, pervasive language, sexual content, nudity, and drug use. These specific warnings align closely with the cautions issued for the 2019 hit drama directed by Quentin Tarantino. The R designation validates the tone established by earlier promotional materials, including the red-band trailer released by Netflix earlier this month.

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Fincher and Pitt Reunion Mechanics

David Fincher assumes directorial duties for this project, marking his fourth creative collaboration with Brad Pitt following their work on Se7en, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Fight Club. While Quentin Tarantino retains credit as the sole writer, Fincher brings his signature layered visual style to the production. The narrative picks up eight years after the events of the first film, with Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth transitioning from stunt double to studio fixer after surviving the Manson family attack.

Cast Returns and Production Scope

Timothy Olyphant returns to portray James Stacy, serving as the only other actor from the original cast to reprise their role in the sequel. Olyphant revealed he filmed only a day and a half of scenes but described the final product as a cool mix of Tarantino's slick dialogue and Fincher's distinct direction. The supporting cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Carla Gugino, expanding the ensemble for this high-stakes thriller.

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Exclusive IMAX Release Strategy

This production will become the first Netflix movie to receive an exclusive IMAX release, showcasing the studio's commitment to premium theatrical experiences. The film carries a substantial two hundred million dollar budget, making it the most expensive venture for both Tarantino and Fincher to date. Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred as Rick Dalton in the predecessor, declined a cameo appearance and will not appear in this installment.

Theater Run and Streaming Schedule

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will play exclusively in IMAX theaters for a two-week window starting November 25, 2026. Following this limited theatrical engagement, the movie will become available on Netflix on December 23, 2026. This release structure allows the production to maximize its visual impact on large screens before entering the global streaming library.

Production Team and Legacy Context

The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Ceán Chaffin, David Heyman, Quentin Tarantino, Shannon McIntosh, and Stacey Sher. It continues the legacy of the original story which offered a fictionalized account of the Sharon Tate murders and the late 1960s Hollywood landscape. The sequel focuses on Booth's new role while maintaining the gritty, mature atmosphere that defined the previous Academy Award-winning drama.