Director David Fincher opens up about the significant challenges behind Mindhunter, including his reluctance with the writers' room format, the rejection of scripts that led to an 18-month production delay, and Netflix's questioning of the show's high budget against its modest viewership numbers.

Mindhunter Season 3 Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fincher said he struggled with the writers’ room format. He said, “I don’t work well with teams of people.

There’s no authorial voice. ” He compared the process to skeet shooting, where writers pitch ideas without considering how they fit together. Fincher never intended to become the showrunner but eventually took on the role. The responsibility made production demanding.

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He revealed, “That show, that was a 90-hour work week when I wasn’t directing. ” Season 2 faced problems after a writing team prepared eight or nine scripts while Fincher was filming in Pittsburgh. He read them after returning to Los Angeles and rejected them. He said, “I read these scripts, and I threw them away.

It was not our show. ” Starting over cost almost a year. The delay pushed the next season back by 18 or 19 months. By Season 3, the gap could have reached 24 months.

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Netflix also questioned whether the audience justified the show’s $100 million seasonal cost. Fincher said, “There are two million people who love the show—and the show costs $100 million a season. ” Netflix asked whether the series could include more action and move closer to CSI, with agents chasing suspects with guns. Fincher refused by saying, “No, and I can’t, I won’t.

And I don’t think you really want me to. ”Based on the book by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, Mindhunter follows FBI agents who study serial killers and develop criminal profiling techniques. Set in the late 1970s, the series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv. Season 1 premiered in October 2017.

Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench interviewed imprisoned serial killers, including Edmund Kemper. Psychologist Wendy Carr helped them examine the criminals’ behavior. Season 2 arrived in August 2019 and focused on the Atlanta child murders. The investigation gave the team a new case as they continued their profiling work.

David Fincher joked that fans would need 10 million friends to send him $10 each to bring the show back. Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. Since 2021, he has worked in entertainment journalism, reporting on movies, television, and streaming. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis.

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