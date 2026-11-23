Director David Fincher shares his droid-focused Star Wars pitch to Kathleen Kennedy and the business advice he gave just before the $7 billion Disney acquisition reshaped the franchise.

Director David Fincher has provided an unprecedented look into a proposed standalone Star Wars project that never reached production. In a recent interview, the acclaimed filmmaker detailed his concept for a film centered on the droids from the original trilogy.

Fincher revealed that he pitched the idea to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during the early 2010s. This period preceded the massive Disney acquisition, a time when the studio was exploring various creative directions for the galactic saga.

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Fincher Pitched A Droid Perspective

Fincher wanted to explore the events of the original trilogy through the eyes of the droids caught in the conflict. He described his personal connection to the franchise, noting that he stole storyboards from Lucasfilm garbage cans in 1975 and knew Ralph McQuarrie.

His pitch focused on the relationship between 3PO and R2-D2. He viewed them as slaves witnessing the folly of human beings. The narrative would have followed their journey from being captured by Jawas to selling off.

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This angle allowed for a moral judgment on the Skywalker Saga. Fincher believed the films missed opportunities to use droids in serious, dramatic ways rather than for comic relief.

Business Advice To Kathleen Kennedy

Fincher went deeper into the geopolitical implications of the story. He imagined a record of the Galactic Civil War stored inside a droid like C-3PO. This would offer a new artificial intelligence perspective on the Force users.

He noted that C-3PO understood the evil nature of the Empire. The character struggled with investing in a relationship with Luke Skywalker. Fincher saw the robots as court reporters documenting history.

He gave Kathleen Kennedy specific business advice before the Disney deal. He suggested taking the pitch to Wall Street to let the market decide. He believed this was a sound strategic move.

Disney Acquisition Changed Everything

The outcome of that advice proved pivotal for the franchise. Kennedy informed Fincher about a $7 billion offer on the table from Disney roughly a month later.

Fincher acknowledged that they could not beat that financial offer. He stated clearly that they would not beat the $7 billion valuation. The deal ended the creative possibilities for standalone projects.

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Disney shifted the franchise toward recycled nostalgia. This move locked the studio into a specific type of crowd-pleasing blockbuster strategy. The unique droid-focused narrative was abandoned.

Comparison To Recent Star Wars Stories

Interestingly, Star Wars comics have since explored similar themes. The 2023 story arc Dark Droids repurposed the idea of droids viewing organic lifeforms.

A droid AI known as the Spark Eternal created a villain called The Scourge. This entity possessed other droids through a hive consciousness. C-3PO was one of the primary host bodies.

The villain attacked both the Rebellion and the Empire. The story demonstrated that a droid-centric narrative could be compelling. It validates the potential of Fincher's original vision.

It is now doubtful that a film like Fincher's will get made. Disney is shifting back to blockbusters like Ryan Gosling's upcoming film. The early 2010s era of experimentation has closed.