Director David Fincher discusses why he left the Batman project, praises Michael Keaton's performance, and analyzes how DC Studios has shifted toward a safer, family-friendly approach under new leadership.

Director David Fincher recently opened up about his brief tenure as a potential director for a Batman film, describing the project as too dark for studio executives. Fincher explained that his initial pitch was rejected, leading him to pivot to his acclaimed work on The Game. He noted that the studio's hesitation stemmed from the sinister nature of his proposed vision for Gotham City, which he felt was perhaps too grim for a mainstream superhero franchise.

The Pitch That Never Happened

Fincher recalled a specific meeting where he outlined his ideas, only to receive a polite dismissal from the producers. He suggested that his concepts were too bleak, even by his own standards. "They asked me, and I was kind of like, 'I mean, if this, this, this,' and they were like, 'Thank you very much,'" Fincher said. This interaction marked the end of his involvement, leaving him to watch from the sidelines as other directors tackled the caped crusader.

Also read David Fincher Reveals Why Batman Movie Deal Collapsed

Interestingly, Fincher believes that Matt Reeves achieved much of what he originally pitched in his recent Batman entry. He credited Reeves with capturing the specific tone Fincher had envisioned, noting that the project ultimately employed the darker, grimmer elements Fincher had initially proposed. This realization highlights the competitive landscape of superhero filmmaking, where multiple directors pursue similar artistic goals.

Irony of Previous Dark Visions

Fincher's comments come with a layer of historical irony regarding past Batman adaptations. He pointed out that Tim Burton's 1989 Batman was once considered shocking and dark by audiences. However, Fincher argues that looking back today, Burton's stylized version appears almost tame or colorful compared to modern grimdark aesthetics. He likened the 1989 film's aesthetic to something affordable and playful, comparing it to the Adam West television series.

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At the time of its release, Burton's film was intended as a clean break from the campy tone of the 1960s Batman show. Fincher, known for his comedic work, acknowledged this shift. He argued that Burton's vision was arguably no more realistic than previous iterations, relying heavily on German expressionist and noir roots. This stylization was just as artificial as the exaggerated action of earlier TV adaptations, despite the change in tone.

Praising Michael Keaton's Performance

When asked who the best Batman has been, Fincher singled out Michael Keaton for his portrayal in Burton's first film. Fincher praised Keaton's ability to convey a psychotic break through subtle acting choices. He specifically highlighted a scene where Keaton tries to explain his actions, noting that Fincher has always admired this performance. He felt that Keaton successfully captured the duality of Bruce Wayne and the Batman persona in a way that resonated with him.

Fincher was less complimentary about Val Kilmer's turn in Batman Forever, calling it the wrong fit for the role. Despite expressing personal admiration for Kilmer as an actor, Fincher believed the casting did not align with his expectations for the character. He mentioned having high hopes for Kilmer but ultimately felt the performance missed the mark. This candid assessment underscores Fincher's high standards for casting and characterization in superhero films.

DC Studios Shifts Toward Safer Content

Fincher's comments also shed light on the current direction of DC Studios. He suggested that the studio now operates under a guideline that prioritizes family-friendly content. This shift contrasts with Fincher's reputation for directing complex, broken characters who form found families. The studio appears to be moving away from the darker, more mature tones that Fincher might have explored in a Batman project.

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This new direction has implications for the Batman franchise and its supporting cast. For years, Batman was portrayed as a loner, which limited merchandise opportunities for characters like Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. A safer, more paternal Batman could open up these avenues for family-oriented storytelling. This approach is likely to define the franchise in the coming years, focusing on broader appeal and merchandising potential.

Fincher's reflection on his Batman pitch serves as a fascinating glimpse into the creative decisions behind major superhero films. His willingness to discuss rejected ideas and compare different eras of Batman provides valuable context for fans. As DC Studios continues to shape its universe, Fincher's insights offer a counterpoint to the studio's current strategy, reminding audiences of the potential for darker, more nuanced storytelling.