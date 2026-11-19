Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher's new film, adapting Quentin Tarantino's script. Set in 1977 Los Angeles, the movie explores the stuntman's life away from Hollywood.

Brad Pitt reprises his role as Cliff Booth in a new cinematic project that merges the distinct artistic visions of director David Fincher and writer Quentin Tarantino. Netflix announced that Fincher will direct the screenplay for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a follow-up to the 2019 film Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. This collaboration creates a unique juxtaposition between Fincher's precise, cold style and Tarantino's nostalgic warmth.

Contrasting Directorial Styles and Plot Setting

The film diverges significantly from its predecessor by shifting the narrative focus away from the sun-soaked California aesthetic Tarantino previously celebrated. Set in 1977, the story moves away from the movie business spotlight and embraces the darker, grittier side of Los Angeles. This backdrop allows for a narrative where criminal elements, such as stolen goods and illicit activities, are commonplace and treated with a detached indifference.

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Leonardo DiCaprio does not return as Rick Dalton, who is purported to be filming elsewhere during the events of this sequel. Instead, the story centers on Cliff Booth, who is no longer directly in the film industry but remains adjacent to it. He operates as the owner of the New Beverly Cinema and works as a cleaner for Hollywood elites, navigating a world where violence and crime are intertwined with everyday life.

Character Arcs and Supporting Cast Performances

Pitt embodies the mellowed-out stuntman with ease, wearing his signature Aviators and Hawaiian shirts while executing violent acts with casual efficiency. The plot gains momentum when an actor named Charlie Peters, played by Scott Caan, commits an almost-crime against his wife Toni, portrayed by Carla Gugino. This incident pulls Cliff back into the orbit of Hollywood's powerful figures, introducing characters like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Roderick Hot Rod Harrison.

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Elizabeth Debicki delivers a standout performance as Karen Crosby, Charlie's agent, displaying the iciness typical of Hollywood power players. However, her character undergoes a transformation when she becomes Cliff's love interest, allowing her sensibilities to thaw under his reckless charm. Their relationship develops into a sweet and silly dynamic that contrasts with the film's darker tones.

Cliff's bond with his father, Gus, played by Peter Weller, provides emotional depth. Gus lives in a Marina del Rey apartment, where he feeds his cat, builds models, and watches old movies. This familial tension serves as a crucial element in the film, highlighting the personal stakes behind Cliff's external actions and the clash between the two filmmakers' styles.

Thematic Elements and Cinematic Execution

Despite the crime thriller elements, the film functions largely as a hangout movie with a runtime of 143 minutes. It tracks Cliff as he traverses Los Angeles and surrounding areas, engaging in cultural commentary typical of Tarantino's writing. Scenes involving debates about an actor's career trajectory and the rise of Charlie Peters provide context that makes the subsequent acts of violence more disturbing.

The introduction of the Verdusco Brothers, portrayed by Matt Groove and JB Tadena, adds a layer of terror to the narrative. These Filipino twins are described as terrorizing residents of Los Angeles, with their presence marked by a seemingly senseless act of violence. This sequence lacks the comedic play that Tarantino might typically include, a choice influenced by Fincher's exacting eye and visual style.

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Fincher's direction highlights the sadness of the character and the time period, creating a unique case study in filmmaking. The tension between Tarantino's script, which includes stabs at humor, and Fincher's visual storytelling results in a film that works well despite their differing sensibilities. The project stands as a distinct entry in both artists' filmographies, blending crime, drama, and character study.