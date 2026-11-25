Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in the David Fincher directed sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. A new roundtable conversation reveals the film's production history and upcoming Netflix release details.

Netflix is preparing to release a special companion piece that explores the creation of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spiritual sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The streaming platform has officially announced that a Roundtable Conversation featuring director David Fincher, writer Quentin Tarantino, and star Brad Pitt will become available on Monday, November 30.

The Film's Production Journey Revealed

The conversation provides an inside look at how the project evolved from a standalone script into a major cinematic production. Quentin Tarantino originally wrote the screenplay for the story following former stuntman Cliff Booth, who works as a Hollywood fixer during the 1970s. Despite penning the script, Tarantino ultimately decided against directing the film, a choice that seemingly left the project in a state of limbo.

Also read Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher's Cliff Booth Sequel Reveals Dark History

Brad Pitt took the script and sent it to David Fincher, who is regarded by Tarantino as his favorite working director. Although there was initial uncertainty regarding Fincher's interest in the material, the director of Gone Girl quickly confirmed his commitment to the project. Fincher informed Tarantino that this screenplay would be his next directorial effort, marking a significant collaboration between the two acclaimed filmmakers.

Critical Reception and Cast Contributions

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has received strong critical acclaim since its theatrical release. The film currently holds an 82 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 120 reviews. ScreenRant critic Graeme Guttmann awarded the film a score of nine out of ten, praising Pitt's effortless return to the role and highlighting a standout supporting performance by Elizabeth Debicki.

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The review also notes the unique blend of styles between Tarantino and Fincher, noting that the script balances crime story elements with cultural commentary. Scenes featuring debates about actor careers and character trajectories provide context for the shocking violence that punctuates the narrative. The film also stars Timothy Olyphant, Carla Gugino, Scott Caan, Holt McCallany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Future Projects and Release Schedule

This project arrives at a pivotal time for Quentin Tarantino, who has long stated that he will direct only ten films. With his current focus on the stage play The Popinjay Cavalier, which stars Sacha Baron Cohen and is set to release on the West End next year, his directorial future remains uncertain. For David Fincher, this movie follows his 2023 Netflix production The Killer, which also earned positive reviews from critics.

Brad Pitt has had a busy year, with The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth serving as his second film release. His previous movie, Heart of the Beast directed by David Ayer, was a commercial success, grossing $194 million worldwide. While the film is currently playing in IMAX theaters, its primary audience will likely encounter it when it becomes available on Netflix on December 23.