David Fincher and Brad Pitt discuss potential future projects following The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, revealing plans for a stylized animated feature utilizing performance capture technology.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt concluded an eighteen-year hiatus from feature film collaboration with The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. This crime dramedy spin-off of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered in IMAX this week. The project marks their first on-screen and behind-camera partnership since The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008.

Box Office Success And Critical Reception

The film has achieved solid commercial success and positive critical reviews. It currently holds a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 79 percent. While the reception is strong, it has not quite matched the cultural impact of their earlier masterpieces. Audiences and critics still regard Se7en and Fight Club as the peaks of their creative partnership.

Also read David Fincher Confirms Brad Pitt Animated Cliff Booth Project Uses Performance Capture

The successful release of Cliff Booth suggests the duo remains a powerful force in cinema. David Fincher has expressed a desire to avoid another long gap before their next joint venture. Both artists are actively seeking projects that align with their current creative interests and schedules.

Previous Concept Rejection And Future Ideas

During a recent appearance on The Big Picture podcast, David Fincher discussed past attempts to collaborate. He revealed that he pitched a horror concept described as the scariest movie ever to Brad Pitt. Pitt was not interested in that specific direction at the time, and the project did not move forward.

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Despite the rejection of the horror idea, the relationship between the director and the actor remains productive. Fincher noted that they have been looking for ideas that make narrative sense for both parties. They have not yet settled on a script, but the conversation about their next steps is ongoing and active.

Shift To Experimental Animation

Fincher revealed that both men are considering a new venture into the realm of animation. This would represent relatively new ground for their specific collaboration. While both have experience in the medium through other roles, this would be Fincher's first feature film directing credit in animation.

The director outlined a highly experimental approach to the visual style. He emphasized that the project would not use traditional rotoscoping or photo-rotoscoping techniques. Fincher described the style as extremely stylized rather than aiming for realistic fidelity.

Performance Capture Technology Role

Brad Pitt would provide the voice for the lead character in this animated project. He would also participate in all of the performance capture sessions required for production. Fincher explained that the technology would be used differently than in standard motion capture films.

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The process would focus less on rigorous spatial precision of points in space. Instead, the capture data would serve as a structural model for the animation. The final look would prioritize artistic stylization over photorealistic accuracy, creating a unique visual aesthetic distinct from previous works.