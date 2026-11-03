David Felstead Superbug Infection Leg Treatment Phage

David Felstead avoids leg amputation through experimental phage therapy, offering hope for patients with antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in the UK.

David Felstead, a 37-year-old education professional, has spent the last six years receiving continuous hospital treatment for a severe superbug infection in his left leg. His medical crisis stems from a bacterial infection that developed around a prosthetic implant in his thigh, which was originally placed to treat bone cancer when he was eight years old.

Felstead faced the imminent threat of having his leg amputated after all conventional antibiotic treatments failed to eradicate the infection. His condition deteriorated significantly as the bacteria became resistant to standard medications, forcing him to relocate from the Midlands to live with his parents in Kent to receive necessary care.

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The Origin of Felsteads Leg Infection

Felstead originally required bone removal and the insertion of a prosthetic implant to treat bone cancer at the age of eight. Over the subsequent decades, he underwent approximately 40 operations to extend the prosthetic device, ensuring his legs remained equal in length as he grew to an adult height of 6ft.

While he managed minor infections with antibiotics for years, the situation changed drastically in 2020. At age 37, Felstead noticed a small, oozing hole in his thigh skin after stepping out of the shower. He had not suffered any recent injury or fall to explain the wound, prompting immediate medical investigation.

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Lab tests confirmed that Felstead had contracted a dual infection involving E. coli and S. aureus bacteria. Doctors initially prescribed antibiotic tablets followed by intravenous treatment in a hospital setting. He also underwent surgery to clear out the wound, but the abscesses remained severe and excruciating, providing no relief from the persistent infection.

How Phage Therapy Targets Superbugs

With standard antibiotics proving ineffective, medical professionals proposed an unconventional treatment using bacteriophages, or phages, to kill the bacteria. Phages are viruses that naturally infect and destroy bacteria by attaching to them, injecting their genetic material, and hijacking the bacterial cell machinery to replicate themselves.

This process causes the infected bacterium to burst, releasing new phages that proceed to infect other bacteria. Unlike viruses that cause human illness, phages specifically target and kill bacteria, making them safe with no significant side effects reported to date in human treatments.

Phage therapy offers a powerful tool against antibiotic resistance, which affects millions globally. In England alone, more than 66,000 antibiotic-resistant infections were reported in 2024, contributing to approximately 35,200 deaths annually in the UK. Phages can be used as single treatments or mixed into cocktails to target complex infections.

Regulatory Status and Clinical Application

Martha Clokie, a professor of microbiology and director of the Becky Mayer Centre for Phage Research at the University of Leicester, highlights the growing importance of phage therapy. She notes that the treatment could offer vital options for patients with resistant chronic urinary tract infections, respiratory infections, infected foot ulcers, or bone infections.

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Under guidelines from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), unlicensed phage therapy is permitted on a compassionate basis. This means doctors can prescribe the treatment when there is a clear clinical need and no other options remain, provided the doctor oversees its use carefully.

Despite the clear clinical need, accessing phage therapy remains difficult in the UK. It is generally considered only when it is a patient last resort, as it is not yet a standard licensed treatment. However, increasing interest from doctors suggests a shift in how resistant infections are managed in clinical settings.

Impact on Felsteads Life and Future

As the infection progressed, Felstead experienced excruciating pain and extreme exhaustion, sleeping for 12 hours a day. The condition became so severe that he could no longer care for himself independently. The prospect of amputation loomed as revision surgery had clearly failed to resolve the underlying issue.

When his doctor asked if he would like to try phage treatment, Felstead immediately agreed. He expressed a willingness to engage in experiments and an appreciation for using something from nature to combat the superbug. His case mirrors successful treatments reported at institutions like Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, which recently summarized positive results from treating persistent infections around artificial joints.

The successful use of phage therapy in Felsteads case provides a tangible example of how this treatment can save limbs and lives when antibiotics fail. It underscores the urgent need for broader access to these targeted viral treatments for patients suffering from chronic, antibiotic-resistant infections across the UK.